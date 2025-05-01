Factors That Influence Weight definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Social Ecological Model A layered framework illustrating how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors shape nutrition and weight.

Body Mass Index A numerical value derived from height and weight, commonly used to classify underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obesity.

Genetics Inherited biological factors that account for about half of the variation in body weight among individuals.

Set Point Theory The concept that the body maintains a preferred weight range, resisting changes through metabolic and appetite adjustments.

Thrifty Gene Hypothesis A proposal that some people are genetically predisposed to efficiently store calories, favoring survival during food scarcity.

Basal Metabolic Rate The rate at which the body expends energy at rest to maintain vital functions, influenced by hormones and genetics.