Factors That Influence Weight definitions Flashcards

Factors That Influence Weight definitions

Factors That Influence Weight definitions
  • Social Ecological Model
    A layered framework illustrating how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors shape nutrition and weight.
  • Body Mass Index
    A numerical value derived from height and weight, commonly used to classify underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obesity.
  • Genetics
    Inherited biological factors that account for about half of the variation in body weight among individuals.
  • Set Point Theory
    The concept that the body maintains a preferred weight range, resisting changes through metabolic and appetite adjustments.
  • Thrifty Gene Hypothesis
    A proposal that some people are genetically predisposed to efficiently store calories, favoring survival during food scarcity.
  • Basal Metabolic Rate
    The rate at which the body expends energy at rest to maintain vital functions, influenced by hormones and genetics.
  • Hypothalamus
    A brain region coordinating hunger and satiety signals by integrating hormonal inputs and regulating energy balance.
  • Ghrelin
    A hormone released from the stomach that stimulates hunger and signals the brain to increase food intake.
  • Leptin
    A hormone produced by fat cells that promotes satiety, with insensitivity to it often observed in obesity.
  • Cholecystokinin
    A hormone from the small intestine that signals fullness, helping to reduce food intake after eating.
  • GLP-1
    A hormone from the small intestine that enhances satiety and is a target for new weight loss medications.
  • Thyroxine
    A thyroid hormone that regulates basal metabolic rate, influencing how many calories are burned at rest.
  • Portion Size
    The amount of food or drink served in a single eating occasion, which has increased over recent decades.
  • Nutrient Density
    A measure of the amount of beneficial nutrients in a food relative to its calorie content.
  • Sedentary Lifestyle
    A pattern of minimal physical activity, often associated with increased risk of weight gain and obesity.