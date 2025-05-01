Factors That Influence Weight definitions Flashcards
Factors That Influence Weight definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Social Ecological Model
A layered framework illustrating how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors shape nutrition and weight.Body Mass Index
A numerical value derived from height and weight, commonly used to classify underweight, normal weight, overweight, and obesity.Genetics
Inherited biological factors that account for about half of the variation in body weight among individuals.Set Point Theory
The concept that the body maintains a preferred weight range, resisting changes through metabolic and appetite adjustments.Thrifty Gene Hypothesis
A proposal that some people are genetically predisposed to efficiently store calories, favoring survival during food scarcity.Basal Metabolic Rate
The rate at which the body expends energy at rest to maintain vital functions, influenced by hormones and genetics.Hypothalamus
A brain region coordinating hunger and satiety signals by integrating hormonal inputs and regulating energy balance.Ghrelin
A hormone released from the stomach that stimulates hunger and signals the brain to increase food intake.Leptin
A hormone produced by fat cells that promotes satiety, with insensitivity to it often observed in obesity.Cholecystokinin
A hormone from the small intestine that signals fullness, helping to reduce food intake after eating.GLP-1
A hormone from the small intestine that enhances satiety and is a target for new weight loss medications.Thyroxine
A thyroid hormone that regulates basal metabolic rate, influencing how many calories are burned at rest.Portion Size
The amount of food or drink served in a single eating occasion, which has increased over recent decades.Nutrient Density
A measure of the amount of beneficial nutrients in a food relative to its calorie content.Sedentary Lifestyle
A pattern of minimal physical activity, often associated with increased risk of weight gain and obesity.