Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Factors That Influence Weight exam Flashcards

Factors That Influence Weight exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/30
  • Social Ecological Model of Health
    A layered framework developed by the CDC to illustrate how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors influence health, including nutrition and weight.
  • What are the four levels of the social ecological model?
    Individual, relationship, community, and societal.
  • Genetic Influence on BMI
    About 50% of body mass index (BMI) variation is determined by genetics, with hundreds of genes each playing a small role.
  • What is the main function of the hypothalamus in weight regulation?
    It coordinates hormonal signals that regulate hunger, satiety, and metabolism.
  • Set Point Theory
    The idea that the body has a genetically influenced weight range it tries to maintain, resisting changes through hunger and metabolism adjustments.
  • What hormone is known as the major hunger hormone?
    Ghrelin.
  • Leptin
    A hormone released from fat cells that promotes satiety and helps regulate hunger.
  • What is leptin insensitivity?
    A condition where the body produces leptin but the hypothalamus does not respond to it, often seen in people with obesity.
  • GLP-1 (Glucagon-like Peptide 1)
    A hormone released from the small intestine that promotes satiety and is a target for new weight loss drugs.
  • What is the role of thyroxine in weight regulation?
    Thyroxine (T4), released by the thyroid gland, regulates basal metabolic rate (BMR), affecting how many calories are burned at rest.
  • Thrifty Gene Hypothesis
    A hypothesis suggesting that some people are genetically predisposed to efficiently store calories, protecting against undernutrition but increasing risk of weight gain in calorie-rich environments.
  • What environmental factor has contributed to increased obesity rates in the US since 1970?
    Increased access to low nutrient density, high calorie foods.
  • How do portion sizes relate to weight gain?
    Larger portion sizes, especially in foods and beverages like soda, contribute to increased calorie intake and weight gain.
  • Community Level Influences
    Factors such as availability and affordability of healthy foods, local food culture, and access to grocery stores or fast food.
  • What is the relationship level in the social ecological model?
    It refers to the influence of friends and family on an individual's nutrition and weight-related behaviors.
  • Obesity Rate in the US (Current vs. 1970)
    About 40% of adults are obese today, compared to 17% in 1970.
  • What is the effect of sedentary lifestyles on weight?
    Reduced physical activity leads to fewer calories burned, contributing to weight gain.
  • Cholecystokinin (CCK)
    A hormone released from the small intestine that cues satiety, or the feeling of fullness.
  • How do government subsidies affect nutrition?
    They can make processed foods cheaper than whole foods, influencing dietary choices at the societal level.
  • What is basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
    The number of calories the body burns at rest to maintain basic physiological functions.
  • Societal Level Influences
    Includes policies, economics, food labeling laws, and cultural norms that shape nutrition and weight management.
  • What is the main output of the hypothalamus in weight regulation?
    Signals of hunger or satiety, and regulation of metabolism via the thyroid gland.
  • How does eating out more frequently affect weight?
    Meals eaten out, especially fast food, are often higher in calories and lower in nutrients, contributing to weight gain.
  • Individual Level Influences
    Personal biology (genetics, hormones) and personal choices regarding nutrition and activity.
  • What is the role of friends in weight management?
    Groups of friends often experience similar weight changes, showing the influence of social networks.
  • Why haven't genetics caused the recent rise in obesity rates?
    Genetics have not changed significantly in recent decades; environmental and societal factors are responsible for the increase.
  • What is the function of ghrelin?
    It is released from the stomach and stimulates hunger.
  • How can set points change over time?
    Set points can shift with age or after significant weight gain, making it harder to lose new weight.
  • What is the impact of food portion size changes over time?
    Portion sizes, such as soda bottles increasing from 6.5 to 20 ounces, have contributed to higher calorie consumption.
  • What is the main takeaway from the social ecological model regarding weight management?
    Multiple factors at different levels influence weight, and effective management requires considering all these influences.