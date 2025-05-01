Factors That Influence Weight exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Social Ecological Model of Health A layered framework developed by the CDC to illustrate how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors influence health, including nutrition and weight.

What are the four levels of the social ecological model? Individual, relationship, community, and societal.

Genetic Influence on BMI About 50% of body mass index (BMI) variation is determined by genetics, with hundreds of genes each playing a small role.

What is the main function of the hypothalamus in weight regulation? It coordinates hormonal signals that regulate hunger, satiety, and metabolism.

Set Point Theory The idea that the body has a genetically influenced weight range it tries to maintain, resisting changes through hunger and metabolism adjustments.

What hormone is known as the major hunger hormone? Ghrelin.