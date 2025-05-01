Factors That Influence Weight exam Flashcards
Factors That Influence Weight exam
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
Social Ecological Model of Health
A layered framework developed by the CDC to illustrate how individual, relationship, community, and societal factors influence health, including nutrition and weight.What are the four levels of the social ecological model?
Individual, relationship, community, and societal.Genetic Influence on BMI
About 50% of body mass index (BMI) variation is determined by genetics, with hundreds of genes each playing a small role.What is the main function of the hypothalamus in weight regulation?
It coordinates hormonal signals that regulate hunger, satiety, and metabolism.Set Point Theory
The idea that the body has a genetically influenced weight range it tries to maintain, resisting changes through hunger and metabolism adjustments.What hormone is known as the major hunger hormone?
Ghrelin.Leptin
A hormone released from fat cells that promotes satiety and helps regulate hunger.What is leptin insensitivity?
A condition where the body produces leptin but the hypothalamus does not respond to it, often seen in people with obesity.GLP-1 (Glucagon-like Peptide 1)
A hormone released from the small intestine that promotes satiety and is a target for new weight loss drugs.What is the role of thyroxine in weight regulation?
Thyroxine (T4), released by the thyroid gland, regulates basal metabolic rate (BMR), affecting how many calories are burned at rest.Thrifty Gene Hypothesis
A hypothesis suggesting that some people are genetically predisposed to efficiently store calories, protecting against undernutrition but increasing risk of weight gain in calorie-rich environments.What environmental factor has contributed to increased obesity rates in the US since 1970?
Increased access to low nutrient density, high calorie foods.How do portion sizes relate to weight gain?
Larger portion sizes, especially in foods and beverages like soda, contribute to increased calorie intake and weight gain.Community Level Influences
Factors such as availability and affordability of healthy foods, local food culture, and access to grocery stores or fast food.What is the relationship level in the social ecological model?
It refers to the influence of friends and family on an individual's nutrition and weight-related behaviors.Obesity Rate in the US (Current vs. 1970)
About 40% of adults are obese today, compared to 17% in 1970.What is the effect of sedentary lifestyles on weight?
Reduced physical activity leads to fewer calories burned, contributing to weight gain.Cholecystokinin (CCK)
A hormone released from the small intestine that cues satiety, or the feeling of fullness.How do government subsidies affect nutrition?
They can make processed foods cheaper than whole foods, influencing dietary choices at the societal level.What is basal metabolic rate (BMR)?
The number of calories the body burns at rest to maintain basic physiological functions.Societal Level Influences
Includes policies, economics, food labeling laws, and cultural norms that shape nutrition and weight management.What is the main output of the hypothalamus in weight regulation?
Signals of hunger or satiety, and regulation of metabolism via the thyroid gland.How does eating out more frequently affect weight?
Meals eaten out, especially fast food, are often higher in calories and lower in nutrients, contributing to weight gain.Individual Level Influences
Personal biology (genetics, hormones) and personal choices regarding nutrition and activity.What is the role of friends in weight management?
Groups of friends often experience similar weight changes, showing the influence of social networks.Why haven't genetics caused the recent rise in obesity rates?
Genetics have not changed significantly in recent decades; environmental and societal factors are responsible for the increase.What is the function of ghrelin?
It is released from the stomach and stimulates hunger.How can set points change over time?
Set points can shift with age or after significant weight gain, making it harder to lose new weight.What is the impact of food portion size changes over time?
Portion sizes, such as soda bottles increasing from 6.5 to 20 ounces, have contributed to higher calorie consumption.What is the main takeaway from the social ecological model regarding weight management?
Multiple factors at different levels influence weight, and effective management requires considering all these influences.