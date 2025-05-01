Fat-Soluble Vitamins exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the four fat-soluble vitamins? Vitamins A, D, E, and K.

Micelles Structures formed during fat digestion that help absorb fat-soluble vitamins.

How are fat-soluble vitamins absorbed? They require dietary fat, are absorbed via micelles, packaged into chylomicrons, and enter the lymphatic system.

Chylomicrons Lipoprotein particles that transport absorbed fat-soluble vitamins from the intestine via the lymphatic system.

Where are fat-soluble vitamins stored in the body? Mainly in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues.

What is a risk of excessive intake of fat-soluble vitamins? Toxicity due to accumulation in body tissues.