Fat-Soluble Vitamins exam Flashcards

Fat-Soluble Vitamins exam
  • What are the four fat-soluble vitamins?
    Vitamins A, D, E, and K.
  • Micelles
    Structures formed during fat digestion that help absorb fat-soluble vitamins.
  • How are fat-soluble vitamins absorbed?
    They require dietary fat, are absorbed via micelles, packaged into chylomicrons, and enter the lymphatic system.
  • Chylomicrons
    Lipoprotein particles that transport absorbed fat-soluble vitamins from the intestine via the lymphatic system.
  • Where are fat-soluble vitamins stored in the body?
    Mainly in the liver, muscles, and fatty tissues.
  • What is a risk of excessive intake of fat-soluble vitamins?
    Toxicity due to accumulation in body tissues.
  • Vitamin A
    A group of fat-soluble micronutrients essential for vision, gene expression, immunity, and skin and bone health.
  • What are the two main forms of vitamin A?
    Retinoids (from animals) and carotenoids (from plants).
  • Retinol
    The most usable, preformed form of vitamin A found in animal products.
  • Beta-carotene
    A provitamin A carotenoid found in orange, yellow, and dark leafy green vegetables.
  • What is a major symptom of vitamin A deficiency?
    Night blindness and xerophthalmia (corneal damage).
  • Vitamin D
    A fat-soluble vitamin vital for bone health and immune function, also known as the sunshine vitamin.
  • How is vitamin D activated in the body?
    Vitamin D2 and D3 are converted to calcitriol, the active hormone, by the liver and kidneys.
  • What is the main function of vitamin D?
    Regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption for bone health.
  • What are common sources of vitamin D?
    Sunlight, fatty fish, egg yolks, fortified foods, and UV-exposed mushrooms.
  • What diseases are associated with severe vitamin D deficiency?
    Rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults.
  • Vitamin E
    A group of eight fat-soluble micronutrients, mainly alpha-tocopherol, that act as antioxidants.
  • What is the primary function of vitamin E?
    Acts as a powerful antioxidant protecting cell membranes from free radicals.
  • What foods are rich in vitamin E?
    Vegetable oils, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, avocados, and fortified cereals.
  • What can vitamin E deficiency cause?
    Cell membrane damage, nerve damage, muscle weakness, and hemolysis in premature infants.
  • Vitamin K
    A group of fat-soluble micronutrients essential for blood clotting and bone health.
  • What are the two main forms of vitamin K?
    Vitamin K1 (phylloquinone, from plants) and K2 (menaquinone, from animals and gut bacteria).
  • What is the most critical function of vitamin K?
    Vital for blood clotting (coagulation).
  • How does vitamin K contribute to bone health?
    Enables osteocalcin to bind calcium, strengthening bones.
  • What foods are high in vitamin K?
    Green leafy vegetables, vegetable oils, margarine, meats, egg yolks, hard cheeses, and fermented foods.
  • How can gut bacteria affect vitamin K status?
    They can synthesize vitamin K2, helping reduce deficiency risk.
  • What happens if you have a vitamin K deficiency?
    Impaired blood clotting and increased risk of osteoporosis.
  • Why are fat-soluble vitamin deficiencies less common than water-soluble vitamin deficiencies?
    Because fat-soluble vitamins are stored in the body and can be used when intake is low.
  • Which fat-soluble vitamins are most likely to cause toxicity?
    Vitamins A and D.
  • What is the main difference in absorption between fat-soluble and water-soluble vitamins?
    Fat-soluble vitamins require dietary fat and lymphatic transport; water-soluble vitamins are absorbed directly into the bloodstream.