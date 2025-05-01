Fatty Acids exam Flashcards
What is a fatty acid?
A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end.Short-chain fatty acids
Fatty acids with 1-5 carbon atoms; digest quickly and are less common in the diet.What determines the physical and chemical properties of fatty acids?
Chain length, hydrogen saturation, and configuration.Saturated fatty acids (SFA)
Fatty acids with no double bonds; fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.What is the main health risk associated with saturated fatty acids?
They are linked to increased risk of diseases, especially cardiovascular disease.Unsaturated fatty acids (UFA)
Fatty acids with one or more double bonds; not fully saturated with hydrogen.What is the difference between monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids?
Monounsaturated have one double bond; polyunsaturated have two or more double bonds.Medium-chain fatty acids
Fatty acids with 6-12 carbon atoms; more common in the diet than short-chain.Long-chain fatty acids
Fatty acids with 13 or more carbon atoms; most common in the diet.What effect does chain length have on fatty acid digestion?
Shorter chains digest and absorb faster than longer chains.Cis configuration
Hydrogens on the same side of a double bond, causing a kink in the chain.Trans configuration
Hydrogens on opposite sides of a double bond, making the chain straighter.Why are trans fats considered harmful?
They are not efficiently processed by the body and increase disease risk.Essential fatty acids (EFAs)
Fatty acids that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them efficiently.What are the two main types of essential fatty acids?
Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.Omega-3 fatty acids
Essential fatty acids with a double bond three carbons from the omega carbon; e.g., alpha-linolenic acid.Omega-6 fatty acids
Essential fatty acids with a double bond six carbons from the omega carbon; e.g., linoleic acid.What is the omega carbon?
The carbon atom farthest from the carboxylic acid group in a fatty acid chain.What is the main dietary source of saturated fatty acids?
Animal products like meat and butter, and fried foods.What is the main dietary source of unsaturated fatty acids?
Plant-based foods like olive oil, avocados, and some fish.Linoleic acid (LA)
An omega-6 essential fatty acid; precursor to arachidonic acid and eicosanoids.Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
An omega-3 essential fatty acid; precursor to EPA and DHA.What are EPA and DHA?
Long-chain omega-3 fatty acids derived from ALA; found in fish and important for health.Why is it recommended to consume fish for omega-3s?
Because ALA is not efficiently converted to EPA and DHA in the body.What is the effect of double bonds on fatty acid structure?
They introduce kinks (cis) or keep the chain straight (trans), affecting packing and state at room temperature.What is the health impact of cis vs. trans fatty acids?
Cis fats are healthier and more easily processed; trans fats are harmful and increase disease risk.What are eicosanoids?
Biologically important molecules derived from arachidonic acid, involved in hormone-like regulation.What is the main difference in room temperature state between saturated and unsaturated fats?
Saturated fats are solid; unsaturated fats are liquid.What is the significance of fatty acid configuration for health?
Configuration affects digestibility and health impact; cis is healthier, trans is harmful.