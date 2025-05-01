Fatty Acids exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is a fatty acid? A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end.

Short-chain fatty acids Fatty acids with 1-5 carbon atoms; digest quickly and are less common in the diet.

What determines the physical and chemical properties of fatty acids? Chain length, hydrogen saturation, and configuration.

Saturated fatty acids (SFA) Fatty acids with no double bonds; fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.

What is the main health risk associated with saturated fatty acids? They are linked to increased risk of diseases, especially cardiovascular disease.

Unsaturated fatty acids (UFA) Fatty acids with one or more double bonds; not fully saturated with hydrogen.