Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Fatty Acids exam Flashcards

Fatty Acids exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • What is a fatty acid?
    A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxylic acid group at one end.
  • Short-chain fatty acids
    Fatty acids with 1-5 carbon atoms; digest quickly and are less common in the diet.
  • What determines the physical and chemical properties of fatty acids?
    Chain length, hydrogen saturation, and configuration.
  • Saturated fatty acids (SFA)
    Fatty acids with no double bonds; fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.
  • What is the main health risk associated with saturated fatty acids?
    They are linked to increased risk of diseases, especially cardiovascular disease.
  • Unsaturated fatty acids (UFA)
    Fatty acids with one or more double bonds; not fully saturated with hydrogen.
  • What is the difference between monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids?
    Monounsaturated have one double bond; polyunsaturated have two or more double bonds.
  • Medium-chain fatty acids
    Fatty acids with 6-12 carbon atoms; more common in the diet than short-chain.
  • Long-chain fatty acids
    Fatty acids with 13 or more carbon atoms; most common in the diet.
  • What effect does chain length have on fatty acid digestion?
    Shorter chains digest and absorb faster than longer chains.
  • Cis configuration
    Hydrogens on the same side of a double bond, causing a kink in the chain.
  • Trans configuration
    Hydrogens on opposite sides of a double bond, making the chain straighter.
  • Why are trans fats considered harmful?
    They are not efficiently processed by the body and increase disease risk.
  • Essential fatty acids (EFAs)
    Fatty acids that must be obtained from the diet because the body cannot synthesize them efficiently.
  • What are the two main types of essential fatty acids?
    Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.
  • Omega-3 fatty acids
    Essential fatty acids with a double bond three carbons from the omega carbon; e.g., alpha-linolenic acid.
  • Omega-6 fatty acids
    Essential fatty acids with a double bond six carbons from the omega carbon; e.g., linoleic acid.
  • What is the omega carbon?
    The carbon atom farthest from the carboxylic acid group in a fatty acid chain.
  • What is the main dietary source of saturated fatty acids?
    Animal products like meat and butter, and fried foods.
  • What is the main dietary source of unsaturated fatty acids?
    Plant-based foods like olive oil, avocados, and some fish.
  • Linoleic acid (LA)
    An omega-6 essential fatty acid; precursor to arachidonic acid and eicosanoids.
  • Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
    An omega-3 essential fatty acid; precursor to EPA and DHA.
  • What are EPA and DHA?
    Long-chain omega-3 fatty acids derived from ALA; found in fish and important for health.
  • Why is it recommended to consume fish for omega-3s?
    Because ALA is not efficiently converted to EPA and DHA in the body.
  • What is the effect of double bonds on fatty acid structure?
    They introduce kinks (cis) or keep the chain straight (trans), affecting packing and state at room temperature.
  • What is the health impact of cis vs. trans fatty acids?
    Cis fats are healthier and more easily processed; trans fats are harmful and increase disease risk.
  • What are eicosanoids?
    Biologically important molecules derived from arachidonic acid, involved in hormone-like regulation.
  • What is the main difference in room temperature state between saturated and unsaturated fats?
    Saturated fats are solid; unsaturated fats are liquid.
  • What is the significance of fatty acid configuration for health?
    Configuration affects digestibility and health impact; cis is healthier, trans is harmful.