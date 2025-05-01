Skip to main content
Finding Credible Nutrition Information exam Flashcards

Finding Credible Nutrition Information exam
  • What is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)?
    A nutrition professional with an accredited degree and certification, qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling.
  • Red flag: Quick-fix claims
    Promises of rapid results or miracle cures in nutrition advice are often unreliable.
  • What does LDN stand for?
    Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist.
  • Peer-reviewed journal
    A publication in which studies are evaluated by experts before being published, indicating higher credibility.
  • Who can legally call themselves a 'nutritionist'?
    Anyone; the term is not regulated and does not require formal qualifications.
  • What is quackery?
    The promotion of unproven or incorrect medical information, often for profit.
  • Green flag: Human studies
    Nutrition advice is more credible if based on studies conducted on humans rather than animals.
  • Why should you be cautious with influencers' nutrition advice?
    They may lack qualifications and often promote products for profit.
  • What is a conflict of interest in nutrition research?
    When researchers or organizations have a vested interest in the study's outcome, such as funding from a product manufacturer.
  • Are doctors always nutrition experts?
    No; while doctors have medical knowledge, most receive limited nutrition training.
  • What is the main difference between an RDN and an LDN?
    RDN is a national certification; LDN is a state-level legal licensure. All RDNs can become LDNs.
  • Red flag: One product for many ailments
    Claims that a single product can cure multiple, unrelated health issues are usually not credible.
  • Why is repeatability important in nutrition studies?
    Findings are more trustworthy if other studies can replicate the results.
  • What should you ask someone giving nutrition advice?
    Ask about their qualifications and certifications.
  • Green flag: Major medical organizations
    Information from reputable organizations or government agencies is generally more reliable.
  • What is medical nutrition counseling?
    Personalized dietary advice based on specific medical needs, provided by qualified professionals.
  • Red flag: Conspiracy theories in nutrition
    Claims that doctors or organizations are hiding nutrition secrets are not credible.
  • Why are studies on similar populations important?
    Advice is more relevant if study participants have similar health or lifestyle profiles to you.
  • Who is qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling?
    Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) and Licensed Dietitian Nutritionists (LDNs).
  • What is a green flag for credible nutrition information?
    Citations from peer-reviewed journals and reputable organizations.
  • What is a red flag when evaluating nutrition advice?
    If the advice is linked to selling a product or supplement.
  • Can athletic trainers provide reliable nutrition advice?
    Not necessarily; their nutrition training varies, so always check their qualifications.
  • What does it mean if a study is funded by a cereal company?
    There may be a conflict of interest, making the results less trustworthy.
  • What is the role of public health officials in nutrition?
    They may have advanced degrees in nutrition but are not certified for individual counseling.
  • Red flag: Excessively fast weight loss claims
    Promises of rapid weight loss are usually not supported by credible science.
  • What is the significance of .gov websites for nutrition information?
    They indicate government sources, which are generally more reputable.
  • Why should you be skeptical of 'miracle cure' nutrition products?
    Such claims are rarely supported by scientific evidence and may be motivated by profit.
  • What is the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics?
    The organization that certifies RDNs and sets professional standards for dietitians.
  • What is a common characteristic of quackery?
    It often involves exaggerated claims and is motivated by profit.