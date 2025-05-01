Finding Credible Nutrition Information exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN)? A nutrition professional with an accredited degree and certification, qualified to provide medical nutrition counseling.

Red flag: Quick-fix claims Promises of rapid results or miracle cures in nutrition advice are often unreliable.

What does LDN stand for? Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist.

Peer-reviewed journal A publication in which studies are evaluated by experts before being published, indicating higher credibility.

Who can legally call themselves a 'nutritionist'? Anyone; the term is not regulated and does not require formal qualifications.

What is quackery? The promotion of unproven or incorrect medical information, often for profit.