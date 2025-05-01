Skip to main content
Food Labels definitions Flashcards

Food Labels definitions
  • Nutrition Facts Panel
    Box on packaging listing serving size, calories, and nutrient amounts with percent daily values, helping consumers compare foods.
  • Percent Daily Value
    Percentage indicating how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to a 2,000-calorie diet, guiding intake relative to recommendations.
  • Ingredient List
    Ordered sequence of all components in a food, listed by weight from most to least, including allergens if present.
  • Nutrient Content Claim
    Statement describing the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'
  • Health Claim
    FDA-approved statement linking a nutrient or food to reduced risk of a specific disease or health condition.
  • Structure/Function Claim
    Statement connecting a nutrient to a normal body function or structure, not a disease, and not preapproved by the FDA.
  • Serving Size
    Standardized amount reflecting what people typically eat, used as a basis for nutrition information.
  • Added Sugar
    Sugars incorporated during processing or preparation, distinct from naturally occurring sugars in foods.
  • Dietary Fiber
    Indigestible plant component listed on labels, valued for promoting digestive health and regularity.
  • Daily Value
    Reference amount set by the FDA for nutrients, used to calculate percent daily value on labels.
  • Authorized Claim
    Highest level of health claim, supported by significant scientific agreement and preapproved by the FDA.
  • Qualified Claim
    Health claim with some scientific evidence but not full consensus, requiring a disclaimer on the label.
  • Net Weight
    Total mass of food in a package, excluding packaging, required to be displayed on the label.
  • Allergen Statement
    Disclosure on packaging indicating presence of common allergens, mandated by the FDA for consumer safety.
  • Good Source
    Nutrient content claim indicating a food provides 10–19% of the daily value for a specific nutrient per serving.