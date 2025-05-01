Food Labels definitions Flashcards
Nutrition Facts Panel
Box on packaging listing serving size, calories, and nutrient amounts with percent daily values, helping consumers compare foods.Percent Daily Value
Percentage indicating how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to a 2,000-calorie diet, guiding intake relative to recommendations.Ingredient List
Ordered sequence of all components in a food, listed by weight from most to least, including allergens if present.Nutrient Content Claim
Statement describing the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'Health Claim
FDA-approved statement linking a nutrient or food to reduced risk of a specific disease or health condition.Structure/Function Claim
Statement connecting a nutrient to a normal body function or structure, not a disease, and not preapproved by the FDA.Serving Size
Standardized amount reflecting what people typically eat, used as a basis for nutrition information.Added Sugar
Sugars incorporated during processing or preparation, distinct from naturally occurring sugars in foods.Dietary Fiber
Indigestible plant component listed on labels, valued for promoting digestive health and regularity.Daily Value
Reference amount set by the FDA for nutrients, used to calculate percent daily value on labels.Authorized Claim
Highest level of health claim, supported by significant scientific agreement and preapproved by the FDA.Qualified Claim
Health claim with some scientific evidence but not full consensus, requiring a disclaimer on the label.Net Weight
Total mass of food in a package, excluding packaging, required to be displayed on the label.Allergen Statement
Disclosure on packaging indicating presence of common allergens, mandated by the FDA for consumer safety.Good Source
Nutrient content claim indicating a food provides 10–19% of the daily value for a specific nutrient per serving.