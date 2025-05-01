Food Labels definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nutrition Facts Panel Box on packaging listing serving size, calories, and nutrient amounts with percent daily values, helping consumers compare foods.

Percent Daily Value Percentage indicating how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to a 2,000-calorie diet, guiding intake relative to recommendations.

Ingredient List Ordered sequence of all components in a food, listed by weight from most to least, including allergens if present.

Nutrient Content Claim Statement describing the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'

Health Claim FDA-approved statement linking a nutrient or food to reduced risk of a specific disease or health condition.

Structure/Function Claim Statement connecting a nutrient to a normal body function or structure, not a disease, and not preapproved by the FDA.