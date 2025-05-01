Food Labels exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

What are the five required components of a food label regulated by the FDA? Product name, manufacturer details, net weight, ingredient list, and nutrition facts panel.

Nutrition Facts Panel A section on food labels that provides serving size, calories, and nutrient information per serving.

What does the ingredient list on a food label indicate? Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, from most to least.

Percent Daily Value (%DV) Shows how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet, based on a 2,000-calorie reference.

What is the purpose of the Nutrition Facts Panel? To inform consumers about the nutrient content and serving size of the food.

Nutrient Content Claim A statement that describes the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'