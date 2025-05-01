Food Labels exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What are the five required components of a food label regulated by the FDA?
    Product name, manufacturer details, net weight, ingredient list, and nutrition facts panel.
  • Nutrition Facts Panel
    A section on food labels that provides serving size, calories, and nutrient information per serving.
  • What does the ingredient list on a food label indicate?
    Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, from most to least.
  • Percent Daily Value (%DV)
    Shows how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet, based on a 2,000-calorie reference.
  • What is the purpose of the Nutrition Facts Panel?
    To inform consumers about the nutrient content and serving size of the food.
  • Nutrient Content Claim
    A statement that describes the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'
  • What does 'free' mean on a food label?
    Contains none or only a trivial amount of the specified nutrient, as defined by the FDA.
  • Health Claim
    A statement linking a food or nutrient to a reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition.
  • What is a structure/function claim?
    Describes the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient in maintaining normal body structure or function, not a disease.
  • What does 'low' mean in nutrient content claims?
    The food contains less than a specified amount of the nutrient, as set by the FDA.
  • What is required for a food to make a health claim?
    It must be at least a 'good source' of the nutrient and not exceed limits for fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, or sodium.
  • What does 'not added' mean on a food label?
    The nutrient or ingredient occurs naturally but has not been added during processing.
  • What does 'reduced' or 'less' mean in food labeling?
    The food has at least 25% less of the nutrient than the reference food.
  • Authorized Health Claim
    A health claim with significant scientific agreement, preapproved by the FDA.
  • Qualified Health Claim
    A health claim with some scientific evidence but not significant agreement; must include a disclaimer.
  • What does 'light' mean when referring to calories?
    The food has one third fewer calories than the reference food.
  • What does 'light' mean when referring to fat?
    The food has half the fat of the reference food.
  • What does 'light' mean when referring to sodium?
    The food has half the sodium of the reference food and must also be low in fat and calories.
  • What does 'good source' mean on a food label?
    The food contains 10–19% of the daily value for a given nutrient per serving.
  • What does 'high', 'rich in', or 'excellent source of' mean?
    The food contains at least 20% of the daily value for a nutrient per serving.
  • What is the daily value for added sugars according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans?
    Less than 10% of total daily calories should come from added sugars.
  • Which four vitamins and minerals must be listed on the Nutrition Facts Panel?
    Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium.
  • Why is the % Daily Value for protein not always listed?
    Because Americans generally meet or exceed protein needs, so it's optional.
  • What is the reference calorie level used for % Daily Value calculations?
    2,000 calories per day.
  • What is the difference between a health claim and a structure/function claim?
    Health claims link nutrients to disease risk; structure/function claims describe effects on normal body functions.
  • What must be indicated on a food label if the product contains common allergens?
    The presence of common allergens must be clearly stated.
  • What does 'more', 'added', 'extra', or 'plus' mean on a label?
    The food contains at least 10% more of the daily value for a nutrient than the reference food.
  • What is the significance of the order of ingredients on a food label?
    Ingredients are listed from most to least by weight.
  • Who regulates food labeling in the United States?
    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • What is the main purpose of food label claims?
    To help consumers make informed dietary choices by providing regulated information about nutrients and health effects.