Food Labels exam Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30
What are the five required components of a food label regulated by the FDA?
Product name, manufacturer details, net weight, ingredient list, and nutrition facts panel.Nutrition Facts Panel
A section on food labels that provides serving size, calories, and nutrient information per serving.What does the ingredient list on a food label indicate?
Ingredients are listed in descending order by weight, from most to least.Percent Daily Value (%DV)
Shows how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet, based on a 2,000-calorie reference.What is the purpose of the Nutrition Facts Panel?
To inform consumers about the nutrient content and serving size of the food.Nutrient Content Claim
A statement that describes the amount of a nutrient in a food, using regulated terms like 'low fat' or 'high fiber.'What does 'free' mean on a food label?
Contains none or only a trivial amount of the specified nutrient, as defined by the FDA.Health Claim
A statement linking a food or nutrient to a reduced risk of a disease or health-related condition.What is a structure/function claim?
Describes the role of a nutrient or dietary ingredient in maintaining normal body structure or function, not a disease.What does 'low' mean in nutrient content claims?
The food contains less than a specified amount of the nutrient, as set by the FDA.What is required for a food to make a health claim?
It must be at least a 'good source' of the nutrient and not exceed limits for fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, or sodium.What does 'not added' mean on a food label?
The nutrient or ingredient occurs naturally but has not been added during processing.What does 'reduced' or 'less' mean in food labeling?
The food has at least 25% less of the nutrient than the reference food.Authorized Health Claim
A health claim with significant scientific agreement, preapproved by the FDA.Qualified Health Claim
A health claim with some scientific evidence but not significant agreement; must include a disclaimer.What does 'light' mean when referring to calories?
The food has one third fewer calories than the reference food.What does 'light' mean when referring to fat?
The food has half the fat of the reference food.What does 'light' mean when referring to sodium?
The food has half the sodium of the reference food and must also be low in fat and calories.What does 'good source' mean on a food label?
The food contains 10–19% of the daily value for a given nutrient per serving.What does 'high', 'rich in', or 'excellent source of' mean?
The food contains at least 20% of the daily value for a nutrient per serving.What is the daily value for added sugars according to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans?
Less than 10% of total daily calories should come from added sugars.Which four vitamins and minerals must be listed on the Nutrition Facts Panel?
Vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium.Why is the % Daily Value for protein not always listed?
Because Americans generally meet or exceed protein needs, so it's optional.What is the reference calorie level used for % Daily Value calculations?
2,000 calories per day.What is the difference between a health claim and a structure/function claim?
Health claims link nutrients to disease risk; structure/function claims describe effects on normal body functions.What must be indicated on a food label if the product contains common allergens?
The presence of common allergens must be clearly stated.What does 'more', 'added', 'extra', or 'plus' mean on a label?
The food contains at least 10% more of the daily value for a nutrient than the reference food.What is the significance of the order of ingredients on a food label?
Ingredients are listed from most to least by weight.Who regulates food labeling in the United States?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).What is the main purpose of food label claims?
To help consumers make informed dietary choices by providing regulated information about nutrients and health effects.