Gaining Weight exam Flashcards

Gaining Weight exam
  • What is the primary goal for underweight individuals trying to gain weight?
    Achieving a positive energy balance by consuming more calories than expended.
  • Energy Density
    The amount of calories packed into a given volume or weight of food.
  • Why are low volume, high energy density foods recommended for weight gain?
    They provide more calories in smaller portions, making it easier to increase calorie intake.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
    Nutrient intake standards set to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.
  • What is a common calorie surplus recommended for healthy weight gain?
    An additional 500 to 1,000 calories per day.
  • Behavioral Modification
    Changes in eating habits or lifestyle to support a specific health goal.
  • Why should underweight individuals avoid empty calories?
    Empty calories lack essential nutrients and can lead to poor health despite weight gain.
  • Resistance Training
    Physical activity designed to improve muscle strength and mass.
  • What is the benefit of eating smaller, more frequent meals for weight gain?
    It helps avoid discomfort from large meals and increases total calorie intake.
  • High Energy Density Foods
    Foods that contain a large number of calories in a small serving size, such as nuts and dried fruits.
  • Why is resistance training important during weight gain?
    It helps build muscle mass, contributing to healthy weight gain.
  • Empty Calories
    Calories from foods or drinks that provide little or no nutritional value.
  • What is a practical snack suggestion for healthy weight gain?
    Apples with peanut butter, as peanut butter is calorie-dense and nutritious.
  • Mindful Eating
    Paying attention to the eating experience and food choices to support health goals.
  • Why might large meals be difficult for underweight individuals?
    They may cause discomfort or fullness, making it hard to consume enough calories.
  • Positive Energy Balance
    Consuming more calories than the body uses, leading to weight gain.
  • What is the risk of not meeting DRIs while gaining weight?
    Potential nutrient deficiencies and associated health problems.
  • Healthy Oils
    Fats such as olive oil or canola oil that are high in unsaturated fats and energy.
  • What is the difference between fresh and dried fruit in terms of energy density?
    Dried fruit is higher in energy density, providing more calories per serving.
  • Why is it important to avoid saturated fats when gaining weight?
    To reduce the risk of heart disease and promote overall health.
  • Calorie Dense Snacks
    Snacks that provide a high number of calories in a small portion, aiding in weight gain.
  • What health risks are associated with being underweight?
    Increased risk of nutrient deficiencies, weakened immunity, and other health issues.
  • Nuts
    A high energy density food recommended for healthy weight gain.
  • How can behavioral modifications support weight gain?
    By encouraging habits like frequent meals and calorie-dense snacks to increase intake.
  • Muscle vs. Fat in Weight Gain
    Muscle is denser and healthier to gain than fat, supporting better overall health.
  • What is the role of physical activity in a weight gain plan?
    To build muscle mass rather than just increasing fat.