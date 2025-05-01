Gaining Weight exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary goal for underweight individuals trying to gain weight? Achieving a positive energy balance by consuming more calories than expended.

Energy Density The amount of calories packed into a given volume or weight of food.

Why are low volume, high energy density foods recommended for weight gain? They provide more calories in smaller portions, making it easier to increase calorie intake.

Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) Nutrient intake standards set to meet the needs of most healthy individuals.

What is a common calorie surplus recommended for healthy weight gain? An additional 500 to 1,000 calories per day.

Behavioral Modification Changes in eating habits or lifestyle to support a specific health goal.