Gaining Weight quiz Flashcards

What is the recommended daily calorie surplus for healthy weight gain in underweight individuals? An additional 500 to 1,000 calories per day is often recommended for healthy weight gain.

Why is it important for underweight individuals to focus on high energy density foods? High energy density foods pack more calories into smaller portions, making it easier to achieve a calorie surplus without feeling overly full.

Give two examples of high energy density foods suitable for weight gain. Nuts and dried fruits are examples of high energy density foods suitable for weight gain.

Why might eating many small meals be beneficial for someone trying to gain weight? Eating many small meals helps avoid uncomfortable feelings of fullness and makes it easier to consume more calories throughout the day.

What is the role of resistance training in a weight gain plan? Resistance training helps build muscle, which contributes to healthy weight gain by increasing lean body mass.

Why should underweight individuals avoid empty calories when trying to gain weight? Empty calories provide little nutritional value and can lead to poor health outcomes, so it's important to prioritize nutrient-dense foods.