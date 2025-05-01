Gaining Weight quiz Flashcards
What is the recommended daily calorie surplus for healthy weight gain in underweight individuals?
An additional 500 to 1,000 calories per day is often recommended for healthy weight gain.Why is it important for underweight individuals to focus on high energy density foods?
High energy density foods pack more calories into smaller portions, making it easier to achieve a calorie surplus without feeling overly full.Give two examples of high energy density foods suitable for weight gain.
Nuts and dried fruits are examples of high energy density foods suitable for weight gain.Why might eating many small meals be beneficial for someone trying to gain weight?
Eating many small meals helps avoid uncomfortable feelings of fullness and makes it easier to consume more calories throughout the day.What is the role of resistance training in a weight gain plan?
Resistance training helps build muscle, which contributes to healthy weight gain by increasing lean body mass.Why should underweight individuals avoid empty calories when trying to gain weight?
Empty calories provide little nutritional value and can lead to poor health outcomes, so it's important to prioritize nutrient-dense foods.What are Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs) and why are they important in weight gain?
DRIs are guidelines for nutrient intake, and meeting them ensures that weight gain is achieved in a healthy, balanced way.How can adding healthy oils to the diet help with weight gain?
Healthy oils are calorie-dense and can increase total calorie intake without adding large food volumes.What is a suggested snack combination for healthy weight gain mentioned in the lesson?
Apples with peanut butter are suggested, as peanut butter is calorie-dense and nutritious.Why might underweight individuals find it difficult to eat large meals?
They may not be used to consuming large amounts of food, making big meals physically uncomfortable.What is the main health risk of being underweight that weight gain aims to address?
Being underweight is associated with its own set of health risks, which healthy weight gain aims to reduce.How does the approach to food energy density differ between weight loss and weight gain?
For weight gain, the focus is on high energy density foods, while weight loss emphasizes low energy density foods.What behavioral modification is recommended to help underweight individuals increase calorie intake?
Eating more frequent, smaller meals and adding calorie-dense snacks is recommended.Why is mindful eating still important when trying to gain weight?
Mindful eating helps individuals focus on their food choices and ensures they are eating intentionally and nutritiously.What is the benefit of adding both fat and muscle during weight gain?
Adding both fat and muscle increases overall body weight and helps move individuals into a healthy weight range.