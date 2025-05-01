Skip to main content
Healthy Weight exam Flashcards

Healthy Weight exam
  • What is energy balance?
    The relationship between calories consumed and calories expended to maintain body weight.
  • Healthy weight
    A weight range appropriate for age, height, and sex, associated with decreased risk of chronic diseases.
  • Why is there no single healthy weight for everyone?
    Because healthy weight depends on individual factors like age, height, and sex.
  • Overweight
    A weight category where excess calories are consumed, increasing risk of chronic diseases.
  • What chronic diseases are associated with being overweight?
    Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and some cancers.
  • Obesity
    A condition of continued excess calorie intake, greatly increasing risk of chronic diseases and mortality.
  • How does being obese affect mortality risk?
    It increases the risk of death due to higher chances of chronic diseases.
  • Underweight
    A state of insufficient calorie intake for body size, leading to health risks.
  • What are potential consequences of being underweight?
    Nutritional deficiencies, impaired body functions, osteoporosis, and compromised immune function.
  • How does being underweight affect the immune system?
    It can compromise immune function, making the body more susceptible to illness.
  • What is the main goal of maintaining a healthy weight?
    To lower the risk of chronic diseases and promote overall well-being.
  • How should a healthy weight be maintained?
    Through sustainable lifestyle changes and proper nutrition, not constant dieting.
  • What is the risk of constant dieting to maintain weight?
    It can lead to unhealthy choices and an inherently unhealthy weight.
  • What is the relationship between weight categories and disease risk?
    Moving away from healthy weight (either up or down) increases disease risk.
  • BMI
    A measure used to define weight categories based on height and weight.
  • What happens as you move further into the overweight or obese categories?
    The risk of chronic diseases and mortality increases.
  • What happens as you move further below a healthy weight?
    The risk of nutritional deficiencies and impaired body functions increases.
  • Why is energy balance important?
    It helps achieve and maintain a healthy weight, reducing disease risk.
  • What is a key characteristic of a healthy weight?
    It can be maintained without constant dieting.
  • What is the main concern with defining weight categories?
    Their association with different levels of disease risk.
  • How does excess calorie intake affect health?
    It leads to overweight or obesity, increasing risk of chronic diseases.
  • What is a risk of being severely underweight?
    Increased risk of death.
  • How do lifestyle and nutritional choices impact weight?
    They help achieve and maintain a healthy weight, reducing disease risk.
  • What is osteoporosis?
    A condition of weakened bones, often linked to being underweight and nutritional deficiencies.
  • What is the primary focus when discussing healthy weight in nutrition?
    Reducing the risk of chronic, weight-related diseases.
  • What is the effect of taking in insufficient calories?
    It can impair body functions and increase risk of deficiencies.