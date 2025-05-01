Healthy Weight exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is energy balance? The relationship between calories consumed and calories expended to maintain body weight.

Healthy weight A weight range appropriate for age, height, and sex, associated with decreased risk of chronic diseases.

Why is there no single healthy weight for everyone? Because healthy weight depends on individual factors like age, height, and sex.

Overweight A weight category where excess calories are consumed, increasing risk of chronic diseases.

What chronic diseases are associated with being overweight? Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and some cancers.

Obesity A condition of continued excess calorie intake, greatly increasing risk of chronic diseases and mortality.