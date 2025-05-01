Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary function of the hypothalamus in hunger regulation? It integrates signals from hormones and nerve cells to manage hunger and satiety.

Satiety The feeling of fullness that signals you to stop eating.

What hormone is released from the stomach when it is empty? Ghrelin.

Appetite The desire to eat food, often influenced by external cues like sights and smells.

Which hormone is known as the main hunger hormone? Ghrelin.

Leptin A hormone released from fat cells that signals the brain to reduce hunger.