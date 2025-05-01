Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones exam Flashcards
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones exam
What is the primary function of the hypothalamus in hunger regulation?
It integrates signals from hormones and nerve cells to manage hunger and satiety.Satiety
The feeling of fullness that signals you to stop eating.What hormone is released from the stomach when it is empty?
Ghrelin.Appetite
The desire to eat food, often influenced by external cues like sights and smells.Which hormone is known as the main hunger hormone?
Ghrelin.Leptin
A hormone released from fat cells that signals the brain to reduce hunger.What is the difference between hunger and appetite?
Hunger is a physiological drive to eat; appetite is a psychological desire to eat.Cholecystokinin (CCK)
A hormone released from the small intestine that promotes satiety and aids digestion.Which dietary components promote satiety most effectively?
Protein and fiber.Insulin
A hormone from the pancreas that lowers blood glucose and signals satiety.What is the role of nerve cells in hunger regulation?
They detect pressure in the stomach and small intestine and relay fullness or emptiness to the brain.Hormones
Chemical messengers that travel in the blood to target organs.What does the feeding center in the hypothalamus do?
When stimulated, it increases the desire to eat.Glucagon
A hormone from the pancreas that raises blood glucose by signaling the liver to release glucose.What triggers the release of CCK?
Food entering the small intestine.What is the function of leptin in energy balance?
It signals long-term energy storage and reduces hunger when fat stores are sufficient.Fiber
Undigestible plant matter that promotes satiety by increasing fullness.What is the role of insulin after eating?
It helps lower blood glucose and signals satiety to the brain.Endocrine system
A system of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream.What does the satiety center in the hypothalamus do?
When stimulated, it decreases the desire to eat.Gland
A group of cells that releases substances, such as hormones, into the blood.What is the main function of glucagon?
To increase blood glucose by signaling the liver to release stored glucose.How does protein intake affect satiety?
Protein increases satiety more than fat or carbohydrates.Target cell
A cell with specific receptors for a hormone, allowing it to respond to that hormone.What is the physiological drive to eat called?
Hunger.How does fiber contribute to satiety?
By adding bulk to the diet, making you feel fuller.What hormone is released when blood glucose is high?
Insulin.What is the role of the hypothalamus in energy balance?
It regulates hunger, satiety, and other basic functions to maintain energy balance.