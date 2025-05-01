Skip to main content
Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones exam Flashcards

Hunger, Satiety, and Hormones exam
  • What is the primary function of the hypothalamus in hunger regulation?
    It integrates signals from hormones and nerve cells to manage hunger and satiety.
  • Satiety
    The feeling of fullness that signals you to stop eating.
  • What hormone is released from the stomach when it is empty?
    Ghrelin.
  • Appetite
    The desire to eat food, often influenced by external cues like sights and smells.
  • Which hormone is known as the main hunger hormone?
    Ghrelin.
  • Leptin
    A hormone released from fat cells that signals the brain to reduce hunger.
  • What is the difference between hunger and appetite?
    Hunger is a physiological drive to eat; appetite is a psychological desire to eat.
  • Cholecystokinin (CCK)
    A hormone released from the small intestine that promotes satiety and aids digestion.
  • Which dietary components promote satiety most effectively?
    Protein and fiber.
  • Insulin
    A hormone from the pancreas that lowers blood glucose and signals satiety.
  • What is the role of nerve cells in hunger regulation?
    They detect pressure in the stomach and small intestine and relay fullness or emptiness to the brain.
  • Hormones
    Chemical messengers that travel in the blood to target organs.
  • What does the feeding center in the hypothalamus do?
    When stimulated, it increases the desire to eat.
  • Glucagon
    A hormone from the pancreas that raises blood glucose by signaling the liver to release glucose.
  • What triggers the release of CCK?
    Food entering the small intestine.
  • What is the function of leptin in energy balance?
    It signals long-term energy storage and reduces hunger when fat stores are sufficient.
  • Fiber
    Undigestible plant matter that promotes satiety by increasing fullness.
  • What is the role of insulin after eating?
    It helps lower blood glucose and signals satiety to the brain.
  • Endocrine system
    A system of glands that release hormones into the bloodstream.
  • What does the satiety center in the hypothalamus do?
    When stimulated, it decreases the desire to eat.
  • Gland
    A group of cells that releases substances, such as hormones, into the blood.
  • What is the main function of glucagon?
    To increase blood glucose by signaling the liver to release stored glucose.
  • How does protein intake affect satiety?
    Protein increases satiety more than fat or carbohydrates.
  • Target cell
    A cell with specific receptors for a hormone, allowing it to respond to that hormone.
  • What is the physiological drive to eat called?
    Hunger.
  • How does fiber contribute to satiety?
    By adding bulk to the diet, making you feel fuller.
  • What hormone is released when blood glucose is high?
    Insulin.
  • What is the role of the hypothalamus in energy balance?
    It regulates hunger, satiety, and other basic functions to maintain energy balance.