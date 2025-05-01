Introduction to Lipids exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the defining characteristic of all lipids? They are hydrophobic (do not mix well with water).

Triglyceride A lipid made of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol molecule; main form of stored energy in adipose tissue.

What are the three main types of dietary lipids? Triglycerides, phospholipids, and sterols.

Phospholipid A lipid with two fatty acids and a phosphate group attached to glycerol; forms cell membranes.

Sterol A lipid with a multi-ring structure; cholesterol is the most common example.

What does amphipathic mean? Having both hydrophobic (water-fearing) and hydrophilic (water-loving) parts.