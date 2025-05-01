Introduction to Lipids quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What characteristic do all lipids share regardless of their diversity? All lipids are hydrophobic, meaning they do not mix well with water.

What does it mean for a molecule to be amphipathic? An amphipathic molecule has both hydrophobic (water-fearing) and hydrophilic (water-loving) parts.

What are the three main types of lipids found in our diet? The three main types are triglycerides, phospholipids, and sterols.

What is the structural composition of a triglyceride? A triglyceride consists of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol molecule.

Where are triglycerides primarily stored in the body? Triglycerides are stored in adipose tissue, where they serve as an energy reserve.

What is the main function of triglycerides in the body? Triglycerides function as the primary form of energy storage.