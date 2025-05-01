Skip to main content
Introduction to Lipids quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Lipids quiz
  • What characteristic do all lipids share regardless of their diversity?
    All lipids are hydrophobic, meaning they do not mix well with water.
  • What does it mean for a molecule to be amphipathic?
    An amphipathic molecule has both hydrophobic (water-fearing) and hydrophilic (water-loving) parts.
  • What are the three main types of lipids found in our diet?
    The three main types are triglycerides, phospholipids, and sterols.
  • What is the structural composition of a triglyceride?
    A triglyceride consists of three fatty acids attached to a glycerol molecule.
  • Where are triglycerides primarily stored in the body?
    Triglycerides are stored in adipose tissue, where they serve as an energy reserve.
  • What is the main function of triglycerides in the body?
    Triglycerides function as the primary form of energy storage.
  • What is the basic structure of a phospholipid?
    A phospholipid is made up of two fatty acids and a phosphate group attached to a glycerol molecule.
  • Why are phospholipids important for cell membranes?
    Their amphipathic nature allows them to form the bilayer structure of cell membranes.
  • Are phospholipids essential in the human diet? Why or why not?
    No, because the body can synthesize phospholipids on its own.
  • What dietary component found in phospholipids is essential for humans?
    Phosphorus, which is part of the phosphate group, is essential in the diet.
  • What is the defining structural feature of sterols?
    Sterols have a multi-ring structure, typically consisting of four rings.
  • What is the most common sterol in the human diet?
    Cholesterol is the most common sterol in the diet.
  • What are two major functions of cholesterol in the body?
    Cholesterol helps regulate membrane fluidity and serves as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and sex hormones.
  • Is cholesterol an essential nutrient? Why or why not?
    No, because the liver can synthesize all the cholesterol the body needs.
  • Why does cholesterol have a bad reputation in public health?
    High levels of cholesterol in the blood, especially in LDL form, are associated with cardiovascular disease.