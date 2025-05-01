Maintaining Weight exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) The number of calories your body needs to maintain basic physiological functions at rest.

Why does BMR decrease after weight loss? Because a smaller body requires fewer calories to maintain basic functions.

Mindful Eating Paying attention to what and why you are eating, avoiding distractions to prevent overeating.

What is weight cycling? The repeated loss and regain of body weight, often called yo-yo dieting.

Set Point Theory The idea that the body tends to maintain a certain weight by adjusting BMR and appetite.

How does regular physical activity help maintain weight loss? It increases calorie expenditure and helps preserve lean muscle mass.