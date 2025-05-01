Skip to main content
Maintaining Weight exam Flashcards

Maintaining Weight exam
  • Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)
    The number of calories your body needs to maintain basic physiological functions at rest.
  • Why does BMR decrease after weight loss?
    Because a smaller body requires fewer calories to maintain basic functions.
  • Mindful Eating
    Paying attention to what and why you are eating, avoiding distractions to prevent overeating.
  • What is weight cycling?
    The repeated loss and regain of body weight, often called yo-yo dieting.
  • Set Point Theory
    The idea that the body tends to maintain a certain weight by adjusting BMR and appetite.
  • How does regular physical activity help maintain weight loss?
    It increases calorie expenditure and helps preserve lean muscle mass.
  • Behavioral Modification
    Changing habits and behaviors to support healthy eating and weight maintenance.
  • What is the risk of fad diets in weight maintenance?
    They often lack sustainable nutrition plans, increasing the risk of weight cycling.
  • Energy Balance
    A state where calorie intake equals calorie expenditure, maintaining current body weight.
  • Why is keeping a food journal helpful?
    It helps identify eating patterns and triggers, supporting mindful eating.
  • Environmental Triggers
    External cues or situations that prompt eating, often leading to overeating.
  • How does stress affect weight maintenance?
    Stress can trigger overeating and may alter BMR, making weight maintenance harder.
  • Lean Body Mass
    The weight of muscles, bones, and organs, excluding fat; important for a higher BMR.
  • Why is shopping while full recommended?
    It helps prevent impulse purchases driven by hunger, supporting healthier food choices.
  • Chronic Disease Risk
    The likelihood of developing long-term health conditions, which decreases with lower BMI.
  • What is the main goal after weight loss?
    To maintain the new, lower BMI and reduce chronic disease risk.
  • How does muscle mass affect BMR?
    Muscle tissue burns more calories at rest than fat, increasing BMR.
  • Why is ongoing strategy important after weight loss?
    To prevent weight regain and avoid unhealthy weight cycling.
  • Negative Energy Balance
    Consuming fewer calories than expended, leading to weight loss.
  • What is the effect of not maintaining weight loss strategies?
    It increases the risk of regaining weight and experiencing weight cycling.
  • BMI (Body Mass Index)
    A measure of body fat based on height and weight.
  • How can stress management help with weight maintenance?
    It reduces the likelihood of stress-induced overeating.
  • Why is it important to recognize and celebrate weight loss achievements?
    It reinforces positive behavior and motivates continued healthy habits.
  • What happens to calorie needs after weight loss?
    They decrease because the body is smaller and requires less energy.
  • Fad Diet
    A diet that promises quick weight loss but is often unsustainable and nutritionally unbalanced.
  • What role does physical activity play in energy balance?
    It increases calories out, helping maintain weight loss.