Nutrient Absorption and Transport exam Flashcards
Nutrient Absorption and Transport exam
What is the primary site of nutrient absorption in the digestive system?
The small intestine.Villi
Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.Passive diffusion
Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy.How do water-soluble nutrients enter the body after absorption?
They enter the bloodstream via capillaries in the villi.Facilitated diffusion
Movement of molecules from high to low concentration through a protein channel or carrier protein, without energy.Active transport
Energy-requiring process where protein pumps move nutrients against the concentration gradient.What is the role of the hepatic portal vein?
It carries blood with absorbed nutrients from the digestive system to the liver.Endocytosis
Process where the cell membrane engulfs nutrients, forming a vesicle to bring them into the cell.Lacteal
A lymphatic vessel in the villi that absorbs fat-soluble nutrients.How are fat-soluble nutrients transported after absorption?
They are absorbed into lacteals and transported via the lymphatic system before entering the bloodstream.What is the main difference between passive and facilitated diffusion?
Passive diffusion goes directly through the membrane; facilitated diffusion uses a protein channel.Lymphatic system
A network of vessels that transports lymph and fat-soluble nutrients throughout the body.Why can't fat-soluble nutrients enter the blood directly?
Because they do not dissolve in water, which is the main component of blood.Capillaries in villi
Tiny blood vessels that absorb water-soluble nutrients from the small intestine.What happens to nutrients after they reach the liver?
They are processed, some are stored, and then distributed to the rest of the body.Concentration gradient
A difference in the concentration of a substance across a space or membrane.What is the function of carrier proteins in nutrient absorption?
They help transport molecules across the cell membrane, especially in facilitated diffusion and active transport.Vesicle
A small membrane-bound sac that transports substances into or within a cell.How do nutrients move from the gut into the cells of the intestinal wall?
Through passive diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport, or endocytosis.Why is increased surface area important in the small intestine?
It allows for more efficient nutrient absorption.Hepatic portal vein
The blood vessel that transports absorbed nutrients from the digestive tract to the liver.What is the main fluid in the lymphatic system?
Lymph.What type of nutrients are absorbed directly into the blood?
Water-soluble nutrients.What is the role of the heart in nutrient transport?
It pumps blood containing nutrients to the rest of the body.Why is energy required for active transport?
To move nutrients against their concentration gradient.What happens to fat-soluble nutrients in the lymphatic system before entering the blood?
They may be processed or paired with carrier proteins to allow entry into the bloodstream.