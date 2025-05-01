Nutrient Absorption and Transport exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary site of nutrient absorption in the digestive system? The small intestine.

Villi Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.

Passive diffusion Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy.

How do water-soluble nutrients enter the body after absorption? They enter the bloodstream via capillaries in the villi.

Facilitated diffusion Movement of molecules from high to low concentration through a protein channel or carrier protein, without energy.

Active transport Energy-requiring process where protein pumps move nutrients against the concentration gradient.