Nutrient Absorption and Transport exam Flashcards

Nutrient Absorption and Transport exam
  • What is the primary site of nutrient absorption in the digestive system?
    The small intestine.
  • Villi
    Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for nutrient absorption.
  • Passive diffusion
    Movement of molecules from high to low concentration directly through the cell membrane without energy.
  • How do water-soluble nutrients enter the body after absorption?
    They enter the bloodstream via capillaries in the villi.
  • Facilitated diffusion
    Movement of molecules from high to low concentration through a protein channel or carrier protein, without energy.
  • Active transport
    Energy-requiring process where protein pumps move nutrients against the concentration gradient.
  • What is the role of the hepatic portal vein?
    It carries blood with absorbed nutrients from the digestive system to the liver.
  • Endocytosis
    Process where the cell membrane engulfs nutrients, forming a vesicle to bring them into the cell.
  • Lacteal
    A lymphatic vessel in the villi that absorbs fat-soluble nutrients.
  • How are fat-soluble nutrients transported after absorption?
    They are absorbed into lacteals and transported via the lymphatic system before entering the bloodstream.
  • What is the main difference between passive and facilitated diffusion?
    Passive diffusion goes directly through the membrane; facilitated diffusion uses a protein channel.
  • Lymphatic system
    A network of vessels that transports lymph and fat-soluble nutrients throughout the body.
  • Why can't fat-soluble nutrients enter the blood directly?
    Because they do not dissolve in water, which is the main component of blood.
  • Capillaries in villi
    Tiny blood vessels that absorb water-soluble nutrients from the small intestine.
  • What happens to nutrients after they reach the liver?
    They are processed, some are stored, and then distributed to the rest of the body.
  • Concentration gradient
    A difference in the concentration of a substance across a space or membrane.
  • What is the function of carrier proteins in nutrient absorption?
    They help transport molecules across the cell membrane, especially in facilitated diffusion and active transport.
  • Vesicle
    A small membrane-bound sac that transports substances into or within a cell.
  • How do nutrients move from the gut into the cells of the intestinal wall?
    Through passive diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport, or endocytosis.
  • Why is increased surface area important in the small intestine?
    It allows for more efficient nutrient absorption.
  • Hepatic portal vein
    The blood vessel that transports absorbed nutrients from the digestive tract to the liver.
  • What is the main fluid in the lymphatic system?
    Lymph.
  • What type of nutrients are absorbed directly into the blood?
    Water-soluble nutrients.
  • What is the role of the heart in nutrient transport?
    It pumps blood containing nutrients to the rest of the body.
  • Why is energy required for active transport?
    To move nutrients against their concentration gradient.
  • What happens to fat-soluble nutrients in the lymphatic system before entering the blood?
    They may be processed or paired with carrier proteins to allow entry into the bloodstream.