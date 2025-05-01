Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Nutrition as a Science exam Flashcards

Nutrition as a Science exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • What is the first step in the scientific method as applied to nutrition research?
    Making observations or asking questions about a phenomenon.
  • Hypothesis
    A statement that attempts to predict phenomena by specifying testable relationships among variables.
  • What is the gold standard for establishing causal relationships in nutrition research?
    Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials.
  • Clinical Trial
    A controlled study where an intervention is given to some participants to establish causal relationships.
  • Why are clinical trials considered highly trustworthy?
    Because they are controlled, randomized, and can establish causality.
  • Experimental Group
    The group in a clinical trial that receives the treatment or intervention.
  • Control Group
    The group in a clinical trial that does not receive the treatment, often receiving a placebo.
  • Placebo
    A treatment with no therapeutic effect, used to control for participants' expectations.
  • What is a single-blind study?
    A study in which participants do not know whether they are in the experimental or control group.
  • Double-Blind Study
    A study in which neither the participants nor the researchers know who is in the experimental or control group.
  • Why is randomization important in clinical trials?
    It prevents selection bias and ensures groups are comparable.
  • Laboratory Study
    A highly controlled experiment, often on animals, to test hypotheses before human trials.
  • Why should laboratory studies on animals be followed up in humans?
    Because results in animals may not always apply to humans.
  • Observational Study
    A study where researchers observe individuals without intervening, showing correlations but not causation.
  • Case Study
    A report on a particular individual, often used to highlight interesting or unusual findings.
  • Case-Control Study
    A study comparing a group with a condition to a group without it to find correlations.
  • Epidemiological Study
    A large-scale observational study on defined populations, often over many years, to find correlations.
  • What is the main limitation of observational studies in nutrition?
    They can show correlations but cannot establish causation.
  • Peer Review
    The process where other scientists evaluate a study before publication to ensure scientific rigor.
  • Why must nutritional findings be replicated?
    To ensure accuracy and reliability before forming dietary recommendations.
  • What happens if a hypothesis is not supported by data?
    The hypothesis is refined and the study process is repeated.
  • Correlation vs. Causation
    Correlation is an association between variables; causation means one variable directly affects another.
  • Why does nutritional advice sometimes change over time?
    Because new, more controlled studies may reveal that previous correlations were not causal.
  • What is the role of statistics in nutrition research?
    To analyze numerical data and draw valid conclusions from studies.
  • Replication
    Repeating studies to confirm findings and build scientific consensus.
  • What is a consensus in nutrition science?
    Agreement among multiple studies with similar results, forming the basis for recommendations.
  • Why aren't all nutrition studies randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials?
    Because they are complex, expensive, and not always practical for preliminary research.
  • What is the purpose of a control group receiving a placebo?
    To ensure that any effects observed are due to the treatment, not participants' expectations.
  • What is the final step in the scientific method?
    Sharing findings, ideally in a peer-reviewed academic journal.