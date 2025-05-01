Nutrition as a Science exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step in the scientific method as applied to nutrition research? Making observations or asking questions about a phenomenon.

Hypothesis A statement that attempts to predict phenomena by specifying testable relationships among variables.

What is the gold standard for establishing causal relationships in nutrition research? Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials.

Clinical Trial A controlled study where an intervention is given to some participants to establish causal relationships.

Why are clinical trials considered highly trustworthy? Because they are controlled, randomized, and can establish causality.

Experimental Group The group in a clinical trial that receives the treatment or intervention.