Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract exam Flashcards

Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract exam
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/29
  • What is the first site of digestion in the gastrointestinal tract?
    The mouth is the first site of digestion, where both mechanical and chemical digestion begin.
  • Mechanical Digestion
    The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area, such as chewing in the mouth.
  • What enzyme in saliva begins carbohydrate digestion?
    Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates (starches) into simple sugars.
  • Bolus
    A ball of chewed food that travels down the esophagus.
  • Peristalsis
    A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.
  • What is the main function of the esophagus?
    The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.
  • Stomach
    A muscular, J-shaped organ that performs both mechanical and chemical digestion, especially of proteins.
  • What is chyme?
    Chyme is the semi-liquid mixture of partially digested food and digestive juices formed in the stomach.
  • Pepsin
    A protease enzyme in the stomach that digests proteins at low pH.
  • What protects the stomach lining from its acidic environment?
    A thick mucus layer protects the stomach lining from stomach acid and digestive enzymes.
  • Gastric Glands
    Glands in the stomach lining that secrete gastric juice, including acid and digestive enzymes.
  • What is the function of the pyloric sphincter?
    The pyloric sphincter controls the passage of chyme from the stomach to the small intestine.
  • Small Intestine
    A long, narrow tube where most chemical digestion and nutrient absorption occur; divided into duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.
  • What is the main function of the jejunum?
    The jejunum is the primary site for chemical digestion and nutrient absorption in the small intestine.
  • Villi
    Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for absorption.
  • What is the role of bile in digestion?
    Bile emulsifies fats, increasing their surface area for enzyme action in the small intestine.
  • Pancreatic Juice
    A secretion from the pancreas containing enzymes (amylase, lipase, protease) that aid in digestion in the small intestine.
  • What is segmentation in the small intestine?
    Segmentation is a process where the intestine contracts in segments to mix and move chyme, enhancing digestion and absorption.
  • Brush Border Enzymes
    Enzymes attached to the microvilli of the small intestine that complete the final steps of digestion.
  • What is the function of the ileum?
    The ileum absorbs any remaining nutrients and completes the absorption process in the small intestine.
  • Large Intestine
    A wider, shorter tube where water and minerals are absorbed and feces are formed.
  • What is the main function of the colon?
    The colon absorbs water and some minerals, forming solid feces.
  • Cecum
    A pouch-like structure at the beginning of the large intestine that connects to the small intestine.
  • What is the role of the rectum?
    The rectum temporarily stores feces before excretion.
  • Gut Microbiome
    The community of microorganisms living in the large intestine, important for health and some vitamin production.
  • What is feces composed of?
    Feces are mostly undigested food, fiber, water, and dead bacteria.
  • Ileocecal Sphincter
    A muscular valve that controls the flow of material from the ileum (small intestine) to the cecum (large intestine).
  • What vitamins are absorbed in the large intestine?
    Some B vitamins and vitamin K, produced by gut bacteria, are absorbed in the large intestine.
  • Defecation
    The process of expelling waste (feces) from the body through the rectum and anus.