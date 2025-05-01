Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What is the first site of digestion in the gastrointestinal tract? The mouth is the first site of digestion, where both mechanical and chemical digestion begin.

Mechanical Digestion The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area, such as chewing in the mouth.

What enzyme in saliva begins carbohydrate digestion? Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates (starches) into simple sugars.

Bolus A ball of chewed food that travels down the esophagus.

Peristalsis A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.

What is the main function of the esophagus? The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.