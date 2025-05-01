Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract exam Flashcards
Organs of the Gastrointestinal Tract exam
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/29
What is the first site of digestion in the gastrointestinal tract?
The mouth is the first site of digestion, where both mechanical and chemical digestion begin.Mechanical Digestion
The physical breakdown of food into smaller pieces to increase surface area, such as chewing in the mouth.What enzyme in saliva begins carbohydrate digestion?
Amylase in saliva begins the digestion of carbohydrates (starches) into simple sugars.Bolus
A ball of chewed food that travels down the esophagus.Peristalsis
A wave-like muscular contraction that propels food through the digestive tract.What is the main function of the esophagus?
The esophagus propels the bolus from the mouth to the stomach using peristalsis.Stomach
A muscular, J-shaped organ that performs both mechanical and chemical digestion, especially of proteins.What is chyme?
Chyme is the semi-liquid mixture of partially digested food and digestive juices formed in the stomach.Pepsin
A protease enzyme in the stomach that digests proteins at low pH.What protects the stomach lining from its acidic environment?
A thick mucus layer protects the stomach lining from stomach acid and digestive enzymes.Gastric Glands
Glands in the stomach lining that secrete gastric juice, including acid and digestive enzymes.What is the function of the pyloric sphincter?
The pyloric sphincter controls the passage of chyme from the stomach to the small intestine.Small Intestine
A long, narrow tube where most chemical digestion and nutrient absorption occur; divided into duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.What is the main function of the jejunum?
The jejunum is the primary site for chemical digestion and nutrient absorption in the small intestine.Villi
Finger-like projections in the small intestine that increase surface area for absorption.What is the role of bile in digestion?
Bile emulsifies fats, increasing their surface area for enzyme action in the small intestine.Pancreatic Juice
A secretion from the pancreas containing enzymes (amylase, lipase, protease) that aid in digestion in the small intestine.What is segmentation in the small intestine?
Segmentation is a process where the intestine contracts in segments to mix and move chyme, enhancing digestion and absorption.Brush Border Enzymes
Enzymes attached to the microvilli of the small intestine that complete the final steps of digestion.What is the function of the ileum?
The ileum absorbs any remaining nutrients and completes the absorption process in the small intestine.Large Intestine
A wider, shorter tube where water and minerals are absorbed and feces are formed.What is the main function of the colon?
The colon absorbs water and some minerals, forming solid feces.Cecum
A pouch-like structure at the beginning of the large intestine that connects to the small intestine.What is the role of the rectum?
The rectum temporarily stores feces before excretion.Gut Microbiome
The community of microorganisms living in the large intestine, important for health and some vitamin production.What is feces composed of?
Feces are mostly undigested food, fiber, water, and dead bacteria.Ileocecal Sphincter
A muscular valve that controls the flow of material from the ileum (small intestine) to the cecum (large intestine).What vitamins are absorbed in the large intestine?
Some B vitamins and vitamin K, produced by gut bacteria, are absorbed in the large intestine.Defecation
The process of expelling waste (feces) from the body through the rectum and anus.