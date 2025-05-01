Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • What are vitamin-like nutrients?
    Organic, non-caloric micronutrients important for health but not classified as vitamins because the body can usually synthesize enough of them.
  • Choline
    A vitamin-like nutrient important for fat metabolism and cell membrane structure.
  • Why are choline, carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol considered 'conditionally essential'?
    Because the body can usually make enough, but under certain conditions, dietary intake becomes necessary.
  • Carnitine
    A vitamin-like nutrient required for proper fat utilization in the body.
  • What is the main function of lipoic acid?
    It supports energy generation in cells.
  • Inositol
    A vitamin-like nutrient needed to maintain healthy cell membranes.
  • Where is choline commonly found in the diet?
    Milk, eggs, liver, and peanuts.
  • What food sources are rich in carnitine?
    Meats and dairy products.
  • What is the primary dietary source of inositol?
    Plant sources.
  • Definition of 'conditionally essential nutrient'
    A nutrient that is normally synthesized by the body but must be obtained from the diet under certain conditions.
  • What role does choline play in the liver?
    It helps prevent liver damage.
  • Which vitamin-like nutrient is found in spinach, broccoli, and potatoes?
    Lipoic acid.
  • What is the function of carnitine in metabolism?
    It is required for the body to utilize fat properly.
  • Why are these nutrients not classified as vitamins?
    Because the body can usually synthesize enough of them without dietary intake.
  • What is a key function of inositol?
    Maintaining cell membrane integrity.
  • Which vitamin-like nutrient helps build cell membranes?
    Choline.
  • What foods are good sources of lipoic acid?
    Liver, red meat, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.
  • What is the difference between essential and conditionally essential nutrients?
    Essential nutrients must be obtained from the diet; conditionally essential nutrients are usually synthesized by the body but may need to be consumed under certain conditions.
  • Which nutrient is important for both fat metabolism and cell membrane structure?
    Choline.
  • What is the significance of vitamin-like nutrients in nutrition?
    They play important roles in metabolic processes and overall health, even though they are not classified as vitamins.
  • Which vitamin-like nutrient is primarily found in animal products?
    Carnitine.
  • What is the main function of choline?
    Aids in fat metabolism and cell membrane structure.
  • How does lipoic acid contribute to cellular health?
    By supporting energy generation in cells.
  • What is a common characteristic of all vitamin-like nutrients discussed?
    They are organic, non-caloric, and important for health.
  • Which nutrient helps prevent liver damage?
    Choline.