Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients exam Flashcards

What are vitamin-like nutrients?
Organic, non-caloric micronutrients important for health but not classified as vitamins because the body can usually synthesize enough of them.Choline
A vitamin-like nutrient important for fat metabolism and cell membrane structure.Why are choline, carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol considered 'conditionally essential'?
Because the body can usually make enough, but under certain conditions, dietary intake becomes necessary.Carnitine
A vitamin-like nutrient required for proper fat utilization in the body.What is the main function of lipoic acid?
It supports energy generation in cells.Inositol
A vitamin-like nutrient needed to maintain healthy cell membranes.Where is choline commonly found in the diet?
Milk, eggs, liver, and peanuts.What food sources are rich in carnitine?
Meats and dairy products.What is the primary dietary source of inositol?
Plant sources.Definition of 'conditionally essential nutrient'
A nutrient that is normally synthesized by the body but must be obtained from the diet under certain conditions.What role does choline play in the liver?
It helps prevent liver damage.Which vitamin-like nutrient is found in spinach, broccoli, and potatoes?
Lipoic acid.What is the function of carnitine in metabolism?
It is required for the body to utilize fat properly.Why are these nutrients not classified as vitamins?
Because the body can usually synthesize enough of them without dietary intake.What is a key function of inositol?
Maintaining cell membrane integrity.Which vitamin-like nutrient helps build cell membranes?
Choline.What foods are good sources of lipoic acid?
Liver, red meat, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and potatoes.What is the difference between essential and conditionally essential nutrients?
Essential nutrients must be obtained from the diet; conditionally essential nutrients are usually synthesized by the body but may need to be consumed under certain conditions.Which nutrient is important for both fat metabolism and cell membrane structure?
Choline.What is the significance of vitamin-like nutrients in nutrition?
They play important roles in metabolic processes and overall health, even though they are not classified as vitamins.Which vitamin-like nutrient is primarily found in animal products?
Carnitine.What is the main function of choline?
Aids in fat metabolism and cell membrane structure.How does lipoic acid contribute to cellular health?
By supporting energy generation in cells.What is a common characteristic of all vitamin-like nutrients discussed?
They are organic, non-caloric, and important for health.Which nutrient helps prevent liver damage?
Choline.