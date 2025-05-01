Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 25 ) Hide definitions

What are vitamin-like nutrients? Organic, non-caloric micronutrients important for health but not classified as vitamins because the body can usually synthesize enough of them.

Choline A vitamin-like nutrient important for fat metabolism and cell membrane structure.

Why are choline, carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol considered 'conditionally essential'? Because the body can usually make enough, but under certain conditions, dietary intake becomes necessary.

Carnitine A vitamin-like nutrient required for proper fat utilization in the body.

What is the main function of lipoic acid? It supports energy generation in cells.

Inositol A vitamin-like nutrient needed to maintain healthy cell membranes.