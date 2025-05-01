Other Vitamin-Like Nutrients quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What distinguishes vitamin-like nutrients from true vitamins? Vitamin-like nutrients are not considered true vitamins because the body can usually synthesize enough of them, making them conditionally essential rather than strictly essential.

Name four vitamin-like nutrients discussed in this lesson. The four vitamin-like nutrients are choline, carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol.

Why are choline, carnitine, lipoic acid, and inositol considered conditionally essential? They are considered conditionally essential because the body can usually make enough, but under certain conditions, dietary intake becomes necessary.

What is the primary function of choline in the body? Choline aids in fat metabolism, helps build cell membranes, and prevents liver damage.

List two food sources rich in choline. Choline is found in foods such as milk and eggs.

What role does carnitine play in metabolism? Carnitine is required for the body to utilize fat properly.