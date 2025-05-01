Protein Synthesis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main steps of gene expression? Transcription and translation.

Gene A hereditary segment of DNA that codes for a product, usually a protein.

Where does transcription occur in the cell? In the nucleus.

Transcription The process where DNA is used as a template to produce messenger RNA (mRNA).

What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis? It carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.

Translation The process where ribosomes use mRNA to synthesize a chain of amino acids into a protein.