Protein Synthesis exam Flashcards

Protein Synthesis exam
  • What are the two main steps of gene expression?
    Transcription and translation.
  • Gene
    A hereditary segment of DNA that codes for a product, usually a protein.
  • Where does transcription occur in the cell?
    In the nucleus.
  • Transcription
    The process where DNA is used as a template to produce messenger RNA (mRNA).
  • What is the role of mRNA in protein synthesis?
    It carries the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome for translation.
  • Translation
    The process where ribosomes use mRNA to synthesize a chain of amino acids into a protein.
  • What is the function of tRNA during translation?
    tRNA delivers amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Ribosome
    A cell structure that synthesizes proteins by linking amino acids together during translation.
  • What determines the type and amount of proteins a cell makes?
    The collection of genes and their expression.
  • Epigenetics
    The study of chemical modifications that alter gene expression without changing the DNA sequence.
  • How does epigenetics affect cell differentiation?
    By activating or suppressing genes, leading to different proteins being produced in different cell types.
  • Nutrigenomics
    A branch of epigenetics that studies how diet influences gene expression.
  • What is the potential future application of nutrigenomics?
    Personalized nutrition to reduce chronic disease risk.
  • What is the primary structure of a protein?
    A chain of amino acids linked together.
  • How can the same DNA result in different cell types?
    Different genes are expressed in different cells due to epigenetic modifications.
  • Messenger RNA (mRNA)
    A type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • What happens to mRNA after it is produced in the nucleus?
    It is processed and moves to the cytoplasm for translation.
  • Transfer RNA (tRNA)
    A type of RNA that brings amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
  • What is gene expression?
    The process of producing the product that a gene encodes, often a protein.
  • How can epigenetics increase protein production?
    By activating genes, leading to increased gene expression.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in protein synthesis?
    They assemble amino acids into proteins using the sequence provided by mRNA.
  • How does diet potentially influence gene expression?
    Through nutrigenomics, certain nutrients can modify gene expression.
  • What is the significance of chemical modifications in epigenetics?
    They can turn genes on or off without altering the DNA sequence.
  • Why is nutrigenomics considered a promising field?
    It may help tailor diets to individual genetic profiles to prevent disease.
  • What is the cytoplasm's role in protein synthesis?
    It is where translation and protein assembly occur.
  • How do ribosomes know which amino acids to link together?
    They read the sequence of codons on the mRNA.
  • What allows cells with identical DNA to have different functions?
    Differences in gene expression regulated by epigenetics.
  • What is the end result of protein synthesis?
    A functional protein with a specific structure and function.