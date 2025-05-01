Skip to main content
Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates exam
  • What are the two main categories of carbohydrates?
    Simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides).
  • Monosaccharide
    A single carbohydrate (sugar) unit; examples include glucose, fructose, and galactose.
  • What is the primary function of glucose in the body?
    It serves as the main energy source for most cells.
  • Disaccharide
    A carbohydrate made of two monosaccharides linked together; examples are sucrose, lactose, and maltose.
  • Which monosaccharide is known as fruit sugar?
    Fructose.
  • Polysaccharide
    A carbohydrate consisting of many monosaccharides linked together; includes starch, glycogen, and fiber.
  • What is the storage form of glucose in plants?
    Starch.
  • Sucrose
    A disaccharide composed of glucose and fructose; commonly known as table sugar.
  • What is the main storage form of glucose in animals?
    Glycogen.
  • Lactose
    A disaccharide made of glucose and galactose; found in milk and dairy products.
  • What is the function of fiber in the body?
    Promotes bowel health and provides other health benefits.
  • Maltose
    A disaccharide made of two glucose units; found in beer and starchy foods.
  • Which carbohydrate is the sweetest among glucose, fructose, and galactose?
    Fructose.
  • What must happen to disaccharides and polysaccharides before absorption?
    They must be broken down into monosaccharides.
  • Amylose
    A linear form of starch.
  • What is the branched form of starch called?
    Amylopectin.
  • Why is glycogen highly branched?
    To allow rapid release of glucose when energy is needed.
  • Where is glycogen stored in the human body?
    In the liver and skeletal muscle.
  • What is lactose intolerance?
    The inability to effectively digest lactose due to lack of the enzyme lactase.
  • Which foods are common sources of starch?
    Potatoes, rice, wheat, corn, and legumes.
  • Galactose
    A monosaccharide found in dairy products and some legumes; usually consumed as part of lactose.
  • What is the main role of disaccharides in the body?
    To provide quick energy.
  • Can humans digest fiber?
    No, humans lack the enzymes to digest fiber.
  • What is the chemical formula for glucose?
    C6H12O6.
  • Which disaccharide is less sweet than sucrose?
    Maltose.
  • What is the main function of polysaccharides in plants and animals?
    Energy storage (starch in plants, glycogen in animals).
  • Which monosaccharide is most important for cellular respiration?
    Glucose.
  • What are common sources of dietary fiber?
    Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.
  • What happens to fructose in the liver?
    It is converted into glucose or fat.