Simple vs Complex Carbohydrates exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main categories of carbohydrates? Simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (polysaccharides).

Monosaccharide A single carbohydrate (sugar) unit; examples include glucose, fructose, and galactose.

What is the primary function of glucose in the body? It serves as the main energy source for most cells.

Disaccharide A carbohydrate made of two monosaccharides linked together; examples are sucrose, lactose, and maltose.

Which monosaccharide is known as fruit sugar? Fructose.

Polysaccharide A carbohydrate consisting of many monosaccharides linked together; includes starch, glycogen, and fiber.