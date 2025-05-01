Skip to main content
The Gut Microbiome exam Flashcards

The Gut Microbiome exam
  • Gut Microbiome
    The ecosystem of trillions of mostly bacteria and other microorganisms living primarily in the large intestine.
  • What is the main location of the gut microbiome?
    The large intestine (colon).
  • Prebiotics
    Non-digestible food components, mainly fiber, that feed beneficial gut bacteria.
  • What is the primary role of gut bacteria in digestion?
    Fermenting undigestible carbohydrates (fiber) for energy.
  • Probiotics
    Live beneficial bacteria found in certain foods or supplements that add to the gut microbiome.
  • What vitamins are produced by gut bacteria?
    Vitamin K and some B vitamins.
  • Inulin
    A type of prebiotic fiber found especially in root vegetables like onions.
  • How do gut bacteria inhibit harmful bacteria?
    By occupying space and resources, making it harder for harmful bacteria to thrive.
  • Fermented Foods
    Foods like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut that contain live beneficial bacteria (probiotics).
  • What is the effect of a diverse gut microbiome on inflammation?
    It helps reduce inflammation in the large intestine.
  • Resistant Starches
    Types of starches that resist digestion and act as prebiotics for gut bacteria.
  • What is the difference between prebiotics and probiotics?
    Prebiotics are food for gut bacteria; probiotics are live beneficial bacteria added to the gut.
  • Gut Flora
    Another term for the gut microbiome, referring to the microorganisms in the intestines.
  • How does fiber benefit the gut microbiome?
    It serves as a primary food source for beneficial gut bacteria.
  • What is a common byproduct of bacterial fermentation in the gut?
    Gas, which is passed as flatulence.
  • Why is it important to maintain a diverse gut microbiome?
    To support immune function and overall digestive health.
  • What is the main source of most vitamin absorption in the body?
    The small intestine.
  • How can diet influence the gut microbiome?
    By providing prebiotics (fiber) and probiotics (fermented foods) to support beneficial bacteria.
  • What is the function of probiotics in the diet?
    To introduce additional beneficial bacteria into the gut.
  • What is the role of the gut microbiome in immune function?
    It stimulates the immune system in positive ways.
  • Which type of food is especially high in inulin?
    Root vegetables, such as onions.
  • What happens if harmful bacteria enter the large intestine?
    A healthy gut microbiome can inhibit their growth by occupying available space.
  • What is the process called when bacteria break down fiber in the gut?
    Fermentation.
  • Why is eating a variety of fibers important for gut health?
    Different bacteria prefer different types of fiber, supporting a diverse microbiome.
  • What is the effect of probiotics on digestive tract health?
    They have positive effects, such as improving gut health and balance.
  • What is the main difference between the bacteria in probiotics and the existing gut microbiome?
    Probiotics usually contain a single or few types of bacteria, while the gut microbiome is highly diverse.
  • What is the significance of resistant starches in the diet?
    They act as prebiotics, feeding beneficial gut bacteria.
  • How does the gut microbiome contribute to vitamin production?
    By producing small amounts of vitamin K and B vitamins as a byproduct of fermentation.
  • What is the best way to support a healthy gut microbiome?
    Eat a diet rich in various fibers and include fermented foods.