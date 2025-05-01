The Gut Microbiome exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Gut Microbiome The ecosystem of trillions of mostly bacteria and other microorganisms living primarily in the large intestine.

What is the main location of the gut microbiome? The large intestine (colon).

Prebiotics Non-digestible food components, mainly fiber, that feed beneficial gut bacteria.

What is the primary role of gut bacteria in digestion? Fermenting undigestible carbohydrates (fiber) for energy.

Probiotics Live beneficial bacteria found in certain foods or supplements that add to the gut microbiome.

What vitamins are produced by gut bacteria? Vitamin K and some B vitamins.