Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Dietary Guidelines for Americans A set of broad recommendations updated every five years by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.

USDA A federal agency responsible for developing and promoting dietary guidelines and resources like MyPlate for the public.

MyPlate A visual tool from the USDA illustrating recommended food group proportions for constructing a balanced meal.

Dietary Reference Intakes A collection of scientifically established nutrient values, offering precise recommendations for optimal health.

DRIs Abbreviation for a set of tables listing specific nutrient and calorie values, used by policymakers and nutritionists.

National Academy of Science An independent organization responsible for developing the scientific basis for nutrient recommendations in the DRIs.