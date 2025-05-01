Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions

Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions
  • Dietary Guidelines for Americans
    A set of broad recommendations updated every five years by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.
  • USDA
    A federal agency responsible for developing and promoting dietary guidelines and resources like MyPlate for the public.
  • MyPlate
    A visual tool from the USDA illustrating recommended food group proportions for constructing a balanced meal.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes
    A collection of scientifically established nutrient values, offering precise recommendations for optimal health.
  • DRIs
    Abbreviation for a set of tables listing specific nutrient and calorie values, used by policymakers and nutritionists.
  • National Academy of Science
    An independent organization responsible for developing the scientific basis for nutrient recommendations in the DRIs.
  • Nutrition Facts Panel
    A section on food packaging regulated by the FDA, displaying detailed nutrient content and percent daily values.
  • Food Labels
    Regulated information on packaged foods, providing consumers with nutrient content and serving size details.
  • FDA
    A federal agency overseeing the regulation of food labels and ensuring accuracy of nutrition information for consumers.
  • Percent Daily Value
    A percentage on food labels indicating how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to a 2,000 calorie diet.
  • Nutrient
    A substance in food required for growth, energy, and maintaining health, with intake recommendations set by DRIs.
  • Calorie
    A unit of measurement for energy provided by food, with daily needs varying by individual and referenced on food labels.
  • Portion Size
    The recommended amount of a specific food group or item to be consumed, often illustrated by MyPlate.
  • Dietary Patterns
    General eating habits and food group combinations promoted by guidelines to support overall health.
  • Nutrient Recommendations
    Scientifically determined values for daily intake of specific nutrients, guiding dietary planning and policy.