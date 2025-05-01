Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions Flashcards
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet definitions
Dietary Guidelines for Americans
A set of broad recommendations updated every five years by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.USDA
A federal agency responsible for developing and promoting dietary guidelines and resources like MyPlate for the public.MyPlate
A visual tool from the USDA illustrating recommended food group proportions for constructing a balanced meal.Dietary Reference Intakes
A collection of scientifically established nutrient values, offering precise recommendations for optimal health.DRIs
Abbreviation for a set of tables listing specific nutrient and calorie values, used by policymakers and nutritionists.National Academy of Science
An independent organization responsible for developing the scientific basis for nutrient recommendations in the DRIs.Nutrition Facts Panel
A section on food packaging regulated by the FDA, displaying detailed nutrient content and percent daily values.Food Labels
Regulated information on packaged foods, providing consumers with nutrient content and serving size details.FDA
A federal agency overseeing the regulation of food labels and ensuring accuracy of nutrition information for consumers.Percent Daily Value
A percentage on food labels indicating how much a nutrient in a serving contributes to a 2,000 calorie diet.Nutrient
A substance in food required for growth, energy, and maintaining health, with intake recommendations set by DRIs.Calorie
A unit of measurement for energy provided by food, with daily needs varying by individual and referenced on food labels.Portion Size
The recommended amount of a specific food group or item to be consumed, often illustrated by MyPlate.Dietary Patterns
General eating habits and food group combinations promoted by guidelines to support overall health.Nutrient Recommendations
Scientifically determined values for daily intake of specific nutrients, guiding dietary planning and policy.