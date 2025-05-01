Three Guides to a Healthful Diet exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

What are the three main guides to a healthful diet? Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs), and food labels.

Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) A set of general recommendations by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.

Who updates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans? The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

How often are the DGAs updated? Every five years.

What is the main purpose of the DGAs? To provide general guidance for improving health through diet and exercise.

MyPlate A visual tool from the USDA that illustrates healthy food group proportions on a plate.