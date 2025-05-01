Three Guides to a Healthful Diet exam Flashcards
What are the three main guides to a healthful diet?
Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs), and food labels.Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)
A set of general recommendations by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.Who updates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans?
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).How often are the DGAs updated?
Every five years.What is the main purpose of the DGAs?
To provide general guidance for improving health through diet and exercise.MyPlate
A visual tool from the USDA that illustrates healthy food group proportions on a plate.Are the DGAs specific or general?
They are mostly general, with some specific recommendations.Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
Scientifically established nutrient values for optimal health, used by policymakers and nutritionists.Who publishes the DRIs?
The National Academy of Science, Health and Medical Division.Are the DRIs a government publication?
No, they are published by an independent organization.What do the DRIs provide?
Very specific recommended values for nutrients and calories.What are some abbreviations found in the DRIs?
RDA, AI, CDRR, EAR, AMDR, EER.How often are the DRIs updated?
As needed, not on a regular schedule.Food Labels
Regulated information panels on food packaging that provide nutrient content and percent daily values.Who regulates food labels?
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).What is the Nutrition Facts Panel?
A section on food labels showing specific nutrient amounts and percent daily values.What is percent daily value based on?
The DRIs, specifically for a 2,000 calorie diet.How should consumers use percent daily value?
As a general guide to compare foods, not to total exactly 100%.Are food labels general or specific?
They provide both specific numbers and general guidance.Why are food labels important?
They help consumers compare nutrient content between foods.What is the main goal of the DRIs?
To provide scientifically backed nutrient recommendations for optimal health.What is the relationship between DRIs and food labels?
Food label percent daily values are based on the DRIs.What is the main difference between DGAs and DRIs?
DGAs give general dietary advice; DRIs provide specific nutrient values.What is the purpose of MyPlate?
To help people visualize healthy food group portions on their plate.What should you consider when using food label percentages?
They are based on a 2,000 calorie diet and may not match individual needs.Which guide is most useful for policymakers?
The Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs).Which guide is most useful for everyday consumers?
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) and food labels.What is the main function of the FDA in nutrition?
Regulating food labels and ensuring accurate nutrient information.Why are the DGAs updated every five years?
It is mandated by Congress to reflect new scientific evidence.