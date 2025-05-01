Three Guides to a Healthful Diet exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Three Guides to a Healthful Diet exam

Three Guides to a Healthful Diet exam
  • What are the three main guides to a healthful diet?
    Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs), and food labels.
  • Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs)
    A set of general recommendations by the USDA to help Americans make healthier food and lifestyle choices.
  • Who updates the Dietary Guidelines for Americans?
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
  • How often are the DGAs updated?
    Every five years.
  • What is the main purpose of the DGAs?
    To provide general guidance for improving health through diet and exercise.
  • MyPlate
    A visual tool from the USDA that illustrates healthy food group proportions on a plate.
  • Are the DGAs specific or general?
    They are mostly general, with some specific recommendations.
  • Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)
    Scientifically established nutrient values for optimal health, used by policymakers and nutritionists.
  • Who publishes the DRIs?
    The National Academy of Science, Health and Medical Division.
  • Are the DRIs a government publication?
    No, they are published by an independent organization.
  • What do the DRIs provide?
    Very specific recommended values for nutrients and calories.
  • What are some abbreviations found in the DRIs?
    RDA, AI, CDRR, EAR, AMDR, EER.
  • How often are the DRIs updated?
    As needed, not on a regular schedule.
  • Food Labels
    Regulated information panels on food packaging that provide nutrient content and percent daily values.
  • Who regulates food labels?
    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • What is the Nutrition Facts Panel?
    A section on food labels showing specific nutrient amounts and percent daily values.
  • What is percent daily value based on?
    The DRIs, specifically for a 2,000 calorie diet.
  • How should consumers use percent daily value?
    As a general guide to compare foods, not to total exactly 100%.
  • Are food labels general or specific?
    They provide both specific numbers and general guidance.
  • Why are food labels important?
    They help consumers compare nutrient content between foods.
  • What is the main goal of the DRIs?
    To provide scientifically backed nutrient recommendations for optimal health.
  • What is the relationship between DRIs and food labels?
    Food label percent daily values are based on the DRIs.
  • What is the main difference between DGAs and DRIs?
    DGAs give general dietary advice; DRIs provide specific nutrient values.
  • What is the purpose of MyPlate?
    To help people visualize healthy food group portions on their plate.
  • What should you consider when using food label percentages?
    They are based on a 2,000 calorie diet and may not match individual needs.
  • Which guide is most useful for policymakers?
    The Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs).
  • Which guide is most useful for everyday consumers?
    The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) and food labels.
  • What is the main function of the FDA in nutrition?
    Regulating food labels and ensuring accurate nutrient information.
  • Why are the DGAs updated every five years?
    It is mandated by Congress to reflect new scientific evidence.