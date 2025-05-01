Skip to main content
Why do we need Lipids? exam Flashcards

Why do we need Lipids? exam
  • What percentage of daily energy intake should come from fats according to the AMDR?
    20-35% of total daily energy intake should come from fats.
  • Adipose tissue
    A type of tissue that stores fat and insulates the body.
  • How many kilocalories per gram do fats provide?
    Fats provide 9 kilocalories per gram.
  • Phospholipids
    Lipids that form cell membranes and regulate material passage in and out of cells.
  • Why are fats considered an energy-dense nutrient?
    Because they provide more than double the energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and proteins.
  • Cholesterol
    A lipid that serves as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and sex hormones.
  • What is the main function of visceral fat?
    To protect and cushion internal organs from damage.
  • Satiety
    The feeling of fullness or satisfaction after eating.
  • How do fats contribute to food?
    They enhance flavor, texture, and satiety.
  • What is the role of fats in vitamin transport?
    Fats help transport fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) in the blood.
  • AMDR
    Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Range; recommended intake range for macronutrients.
  • Why is fat storage in the body considered practically unlimited?
    Because adipose cells can enlarge greatly and new cells can be added as needed.
  • What organs prefer fat as a fuel source?
    The heart and liver prefer fat as a fuel source.
  • Insulation
    The process by which adipose tissue under the skin helps keep the body warm.
  • What is the difference between fat and glycogen storage?
    Fat storage is practically unlimited, while glycogen storage is limited.
  • Why do we need to consume fats daily?
    Because they provide energy, store energy, insulate, protect organs, form membranes, and aid in vitamin transport.
  • What is the function of cell membranes formed by phospholipids?
    They regulate the passage of materials into and out of cells.
  • How do fats aid digestion?
    They facilitate the digestion, absorption, and transport of other lipids and fat-soluble vitamins.
  • What is the energy value of carbohydrates and proteins per gram?
    Both provide 4 kilocalories per gram.
  • What is the role of cholesterol in hormone production?
    It is a precursor for sex hormones like testosterone and estrogen.
  • Why do fats have a bad reputation?
    They have been demonized in the public due to misconceptions about their health effects.
  • What is the function of adipose tissue under the skin?
    It insulates the body and helps maintain body temperature.
  • How do fats affect the texture of foods?
    They often create a crispy texture and improve mouthfeel.
  • What is the importance of consuming fats healthfully?
    To ensure overall well-being and avoid disease while benefiting from fats' vital functions.
  • What are fat-soluble vitamins?
    Vitamins A, D, E, and K, which require fats for absorption and transport.
  • What is the main takeaway about lipids from the lesson?
    Lipids are essential for many vital functions and should be consumed in appropriate amounts.