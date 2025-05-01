Why do we need Lipids? exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of daily energy intake should come from fats according to the AMDR? 20-35% of total daily energy intake should come from fats.

Adipose tissue A type of tissue that stores fat and insulates the body.

How many kilocalories per gram do fats provide? Fats provide 9 kilocalories per gram.

Phospholipids Lipids that form cell membranes and regulate material passage in and out of cells.

Why are fats considered an energy-dense nutrient? Because they provide more than double the energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and proteins.

Cholesterol A lipid that serves as a precursor for vitamin D, bile, and sex hormones.