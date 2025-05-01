Skip to main content
Why Do We Need Protein? exam Flashcards

  • What percentage of daily energy intake should come from protein?
    10-35% of total daily energy intake should come from protein.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that speeds up chemical reactions in the body.
  • What is the main structural protein in the human body?
    Collagen is the most abundant structural protein.
  • Antibody
    A protein that helps the immune system by binding and neutralizing pathogens.
  • Why are proteins important for fluid balance?
    Proteins in blood draw fluid back into the bloodstream, preventing edema.
  • Hormone
    A chemical messenger, often made of protein, that regulates body processes.
  • What is deamination?
    The removal of the amine group from an amino acid before it is used for energy.
  • Transport protein
    A protein that moves substances like nutrients and gases across membranes or in blood.
  • How do proteins help with acid-base balance?
    Proteins act as buffers to regulate blood pH.
  • Growth and repair
    Proteins are needed for tissue growth and repair throughout life.
  • What is the function of hemoglobin?
    Hemoglobin transports oxygen in the blood.
  • Neurotransmitter
    A molecule, sometimes protein-based, that transmits signals between neurons.
  • What happens if you don't consume enough protein?
    The body may not produce enough enzymes, hormones, or antibodies, affecting health.
  • Sodium-potassium pump
    A protein in cell membranes that maintains sodium and potassium gradients.
  • Why are proteins considered a last-resort energy source?
    Proteins are used for energy only when carbohydrates and fats are insufficient.
  • Blood clotting factors
    Proteins that help form blood clots to prevent excessive bleeding.
  • What is the energy yield of protein per gram?
    Proteins provide 4 kilocalories of energy per gram.
  • Actin and myosin
    Proteins in muscles that enable movement and contraction.
  • How do proteins support immunity?
    By forming antibodies that neutralize harmful pathogens.
  • Keto acid
    A compound formed after deamination of an amino acid, used for energy or converted to glucose/fat.
  • What role do proteins play in electrolyte balance?
    Protein pumps regulate sodium and potassium gradients, crucial for nerve and muscle function.
  • Why is adequate protein intake important for disease prevention?
    It supports immune function, tissue repair, and overall health.
  • What are the main biological compounds formed by proteins?
    Enzymes, hormones, transport proteins, neurotransmitters, and blood clotting factors.
  • Edema
    Swelling caused by fluid accumulation, which proteins help prevent by maintaining fluid balance.
  • How do proteins contribute to structural support?
    They form collagen and other proteins that support skin, bones, ligaments, and muscles.
  • What is the function of insulin and glucagon?
    They are protein hormones that regulate blood glucose levels.