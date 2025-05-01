Why Do We Need Protein? exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What percentage of daily energy intake should come from protein? 10-35% of total daily energy intake should come from protein.

Enzyme A protein that speeds up chemical reactions in the body.

What is the main structural protein in the human body? Collagen is the most abundant structural protein.

Antibody A protein that helps the immune system by binding and neutralizing pathogens.

Why are proteins important for fluid balance? Proteins in blood draw fluid back into the bloodstream, preventing edema.

Hormone A chemical messenger, often made of protein, that regulates body processes.