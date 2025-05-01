Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
i. hex-1-yne → hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
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Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
i. hex-1-yne → hexanal, CH3(CH2)4CHO
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. Show all intermediates.
g. cyclodecyne → trans-cyclodecene
In the hydrogenation of to , how many equivalents of are required for complete reduction?