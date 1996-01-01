Hydrogenation of Alkynes Practice Problems
Show how the following transformations can be accomplished.
(i) oct-2-yne to cis-oct-2-ene.
(ii) hex-2-yne to trans-hex-2-ene.
The given alkyne is shown below:
Draw the product(s) expected when the alkyne is treated with H 2, Pd/C.
Determine the product(s) formed in a reaction between H 2, Pd-CaCO3, Pd(OAc)2, quinoline (Lindlar's catalyst), and the alkyne given below.
Draw the product(s) formed under the given reagents and conditions for the following alkynes: Na⁰, NH 3(liquid), ―33°C.
What product would be obtained when the following alkyne is subjected to hydrogenation with a poisoned catalyst?
What product would be formed when the following alkyne is subjected to hydrogenation with a poisoned catalyst?
Draw the product obtained when the given alkyne is subjected to hydrogenation with a poisoned catalyst.
The hydrogenation reaction of an alkyne using the Lindlar catalyst always gives a cis-alkene. Explain why.
Determine the major product formed in a reaction between 3-hexyne and excess H2 in the presence of Pd/C.