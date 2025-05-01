Back
E/Z Diastereoisomerism Stereoisomerism in alkenes where substituents on a double bond create non-superimposable, non-mirror image forms. Terminal Double Bond A carbon-carbon double bond located at the end of a carbon chain, often leading to unique stereochemical outcomes. Trigonal Center A planar carbon atom in a double bond, serving as the reference point for E/Z or cis/trans isomerism. Cis Isomer A configuration where similar groups are on the same side of a double bond, leading to increased shielding in NMR. Trans Isomer A configuration where similar groups are on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in decreased shielding in NMR. Q Test A method for determining possible isomers by substituting a group at a double bond, revealing E/Z relationships. Diastereotopic Hydrogens Hydrogens in different spatial environments due to E/Z isomerism, producing distinct NMR signals. Non-equivalence A situation where nuclei, such as hydrogens, experience different electronic environments and yield separate NMR peaks. Shielding The effect where electron density around a nucleus reduces its exposure to the external magnetic field in NMR. NMR Signal A resonance peak in nuclear magnetic resonance corresponding to a unique set of equivalent nuclei. Substituent Group An atom or group of atoms attached to a molecule, influencing chemical shifts in NMR by altering local environments. Cis/Trans Notation A system for describing the relative positions of groups across a double bond, analogous to E/Z notation. E/Z Notation A nomenclature system distinguishing isomers based on the priority of groups attached to double-bonded carbons.
1H NMR:E/Z Diastereoisomerism definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
1H NMR:E/Z Diastereoisomerism
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1 problem
Topic
Ernest
H NMR Table
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny