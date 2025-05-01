E/Z Diastereoisomerism Stereoisomerism in alkenes where substituents on a double bond create non-superimposable, non-mirror image forms.

Terminal Double Bond A carbon-carbon double bond located at the end of a carbon chain, often leading to unique stereochemical outcomes.

Trigonal Center A planar carbon atom in a double bond, serving as the reference point for E/Z or cis/trans isomerism.

Cis Isomer A configuration where similar groups are on the same side of a double bond, leading to increased shielding in NMR.

Trans Isomer A configuration where similar groups are on opposite sides of a double bond, resulting in decreased shielding in NMR.

Q Test A method for determining possible isomers by substituting a group at a double bond, revealing E/Z relationships.