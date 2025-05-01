What is E/Z diastereoisomerism in the context of terminal double bonds? E/Z diastereoisomerism occurs when a terminal double bond forms a new trigonal center, allowing for cis (Z) and trans (E) isomers.

What is a trigonal center analogous to in isomerism? A trigonal center is analogous to the relationship between cis and trans isomers.

How does the q test relate to E/Z diastereoisomerism? The q test on a terminal double bond can yield different isomers depending on the position of the substituent, leading to E/Z diastereoisomerism.

What does it mean if hydrogens are diastereotopic in E/Z isomerism? Diastereotopic hydrogens are non-equivalent and will give different signals in NMR spectroscopy.

Why do E/Z diastereotopic hydrogens give different NMR signals? They give different signals because their proximity to substituent groups affects their shielding differently.

Which hydrogen is more shielded in a cis/trans (E/Z) relationship: cis or trans? The cis (Z) hydrogen is more shielded than the trans (E) hydrogen because it is closer to the substituent group.