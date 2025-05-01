Proton NMR A spectroscopic technique that detects hydrogen environments in a molecule, revealing how many unique types of protons are present.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images and molecular handedness.

Q Test A method where one hydrogen is replaced with a symbol to assess if a new chiral center forms, clarifying proton relationships.

Homotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, do not create a new chiral center and are always chemically equivalent, sharing a single NMR signal.

Enantiotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, create a new chiral center in a molecule lacking original chirality, but still appear equivalent in standard NMR.

Diastereotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, create a new chiral center in a molecule already containing chirality, resulting in distinct NMR signals.