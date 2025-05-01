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Proton NMR A spectroscopic technique that detects hydrogen environments in a molecule, revealing how many unique types of protons are present. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, resulting in non-superimposable mirror images and molecular handedness. Q Test A method where one hydrogen is replaced with a symbol to assess if a new chiral center forms, clarifying proton relationships. Homotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, do not create a new chiral center and are always chemically equivalent, sharing a single NMR signal. Enantiotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, create a new chiral center in a molecule lacking original chirality, but still appear equivalent in standard NMR. Diastereotopic Protons Hydrogens that, when tested, create a new chiral center in a molecule already containing chirality, resulting in distinct NMR signals. Signal Equivalence A situation where two or more hydrogens produce the same peak in NMR due to identical chemical environments. Methyl Group A CH3 unit in organic molecules, whose hydrogens are always equivalent and do not require special testing for NMR analysis. Chemical Environment The unique arrangement of atoms and bonds surrounding a hydrogen, determining its NMR signal. Original Chirality The presence or absence of a chiral center in the starting molecule, which influences proton relationships after testing. Non-equivalent Protons Hydrogens in different environments that produce separate signals in NMR, often due to molecular chirality. Peak Splitting The phenomenon where NMR signals divide due to interactions between non-equivalent neighboring hydrogens. Chiral Solvent A medium used in advanced NMR to distinguish between enantiotopic hydrogens, beyond standard undergraduate analysis.
1H NMR:Q-Test definitions
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1H NMR:Q-Test
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