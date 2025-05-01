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What is the general assumption about hydrogens on a single atom in proton NMR? The general assumption is that all hydrogens on a single atom share one peak on proton NMR. What is the Q test in the context of proton NMR? The Q test involves replacing one hydrogen with the symbol Q and analyzing if the resulting carbon becomes a new chiral center. What does it mean if the Q test does NOT generate a new chiral center? If the Q test does not generate a new chiral center, the protons are homotopic and considered equivalent. What is the relationship between homotopic protons in proton NMR? Homotopic protons are equivalent and share a single signal on proton NMR. Do you need to perform the Q test on CH3 groups? Why or why not? No, because CH3 groups always have two leftover hydrogens and cannot form a chiral center with the Q test. What does it mean if the Q test generates a new chiral center and there are NO original chiral centers? The protons are enantiotopic and, for standard proton NMR, are considered equivalent and share a signal. How does proton NMR typically treat enantiotopic protons? Proton NMR usually cannot distinguish between enantiotopic protons, so they appear as one signal. What is the relationship called when the Q test generates a new chiral center and there ARE original chiral centers? The protons are diastereotopic and are non-equivalent. How do diastereotopic protons appear on proton NMR? Diastereotopic protons receive separate signals on proton NMR. When should you use the Q test according to the lesson? You should use the Q test only when the molecule has an original chiral center. What is a chiral center in the context of the Q test? A chiral center is a carbon atom with four different groups attached to it. What is the significance of the original chirality of a molecule in the Q test? The original chirality determines whether protons are homotopic, enantiotopic, or diastereotopic after the Q test. Can advanced forms of proton NMR distinguish between enantiotopic protons? Yes, but only with special techniques like using a chiral solvent, which is beyond the scope of this course. What is the only situation in which protons become non-equivalent in proton NMR? Protons become non-equivalent only when they are diastereotopic, meaning the Q test yields a new chiral center and the molecule had an original chiral center. If a molecule has no original chiral center, what are the possible relationships between its protons after the Q test? The protons can only be homotopic or enantiotopic, both of which are considered equivalent in standard proton NMR.
1H NMR:Q-Test quiz
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