What is the general assumption about hydrogens on a single atom in proton NMR? The general assumption is that all hydrogens on a single atom share one peak on proton NMR.

What is the Q test in the context of proton NMR? The Q test involves replacing one hydrogen with the symbol Q and analyzing if the resulting carbon becomes a new chiral center.

What does it mean if the Q test does NOT generate a new chiral center? If the Q test does not generate a new chiral center, the protons are homotopic and considered equivalent.

What is the relationship between homotopic protons in proton NMR? Homotopic protons are equivalent and share a single signal on proton NMR.

Do you need to perform the Q test on CH3 groups? Why or why not? No, because CH3 groups always have two leftover hydrogens and cannot form a chiral center with the Q test.

What does it mean if the Q test generates a new chiral center and there are NO original chiral centers? The protons are enantiotopic and, for standard proton NMR, are considered equivalent and share a signal.