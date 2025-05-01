Tree Diagram A visual tool for predicting NMR splitting patterns when multiple coupling constants are present, showing stepwise peak splitting.

J Value A coupling constant measured in hertz, representing the interaction strength between neighboring protons in NMR spectra.

Splitting Pattern The arrangement of peaks in an NMR signal caused by interactions with neighboring protons, revealing molecular structure details.

N+1 Rule A guideline predicting the number of NMR peaks based on the count of adjacent protons, assuming equal coupling constants.

Pascal's Triangle A mathematical tool used to determine the intensity ratios of NMR multiplet peaks when coupling constants are identical.

Doublet of Doublets A four-peak NMR pattern resulting from a proton split by two non-equivalent neighbors with different coupling constants.