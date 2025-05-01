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Tree Diagram A visual tool for predicting NMR splitting patterns when multiple coupling constants are present, showing stepwise peak splitting. J Value A coupling constant measured in hertz, representing the interaction strength between neighboring protons in NMR spectra. Splitting Pattern The arrangement of peaks in an NMR signal caused by interactions with neighboring protons, revealing molecular structure details. N+1 Rule A guideline predicting the number of NMR peaks based on the count of adjacent protons, assuming equal coupling constants. Pascal's Triangle A mathematical tool used to determine the intensity ratios of NMR multiplet peaks when coupling constants are identical. Doublet of Doublets A four-peak NMR pattern resulting from a proton split by two non-equivalent neighbors with different coupling constants. Triplet A three-peak NMR pattern with a 1:2:1 intensity ratio, typically arising from splitting by two equivalent protons. Singlet A single NMR peak indicating no splitting, usually due to the absence of neighboring protons. Coupling Constant A parameter quantifying the interaction between magnetic nuclei, dictating the spacing between split NMR peaks. Peak Ratio The relative intensities of NMR peaks within a multiplet, reflecting the probability of each spin state combination. Multiplet A group of closely spaced NMR peaks resulting from complex splitting by multiple neighboring protons. Proton Environment The unique chemical surroundings of a hydrogen atom in a molecule, influencing its NMR signal and splitting. Layer A step in a tree diagram representing sequential splitting by a different neighboring proton or coupling constant. Overlap The merging of NMR peaks when coupling constants are similar, causing combined or indistinct multiplet features. Visualization Scale The chosen unit or increment for representing distances between peaks in a tree diagram, aiding accurate depiction.
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Complex Tree Diagrams definitions
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