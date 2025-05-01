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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Complex Tree Diagrams definitions

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  • Tree Diagram
    A visual tool for predicting NMR splitting patterns when multiple coupling constants are present, showing stepwise peak splitting.
  • J Value
    A coupling constant measured in hertz, representing the interaction strength between neighboring protons in NMR spectra.
  • Splitting Pattern
    The arrangement of peaks in an NMR signal caused by interactions with neighboring protons, revealing molecular structure details.
  • N+1 Rule
    A guideline predicting the number of NMR peaks based on the count of adjacent protons, assuming equal coupling constants.
  • Pascal's Triangle
    A mathematical tool used to determine the intensity ratios of NMR multiplet peaks when coupling constants are identical.
  • Doublet of Doublets
    A four-peak NMR pattern resulting from a proton split by two non-equivalent neighbors with different coupling constants.
  • Triplet
    A three-peak NMR pattern with a 1:2:1 intensity ratio, typically arising from splitting by two equivalent protons.
  • Singlet
    A single NMR peak indicating no splitting, usually due to the absence of neighboring protons.
  • Coupling Constant
    A parameter quantifying the interaction between magnetic nuclei, dictating the spacing between split NMR peaks.
  • Peak Ratio
    The relative intensities of NMR peaks within a multiplet, reflecting the probability of each spin state combination.
  • Multiplet
    A group of closely spaced NMR peaks resulting from complex splitting by multiple neighboring protons.
  • Proton Environment
    The unique chemical surroundings of a hydrogen atom in a molecule, influencing its NMR signal and splitting.
  • Layer
    A step in a tree diagram representing sequential splitting by a different neighboring proton or coupling constant.
  • Overlap
    The merging of NMR peaks when coupling constants are similar, causing combined or indistinct multiplet features.
  • Visualization Scale
    The chosen unit or increment for representing distances between peaks in a tree diagram, aiding accurate depiction.