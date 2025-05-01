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Why is it important to use tree diagrams when multiple J values are involved in NMR splitting? Tree diagrams allow you to accurately predict splitting patterns when neighboring protons have different J values, which the n+1 rule cannot handle. What is the correct order for applying J values when drawing a tree diagram? Always start with the highest J value (largest coupling constant) and then proceed to lower J values. What does the n+1 rule predict for a proton split by two equivalent neighboring protons? It predicts a triplet with a 1:2:1 ratio. Why can the n+1 rule and Pascal's triangle give incorrect predictions in some NMR cases? They assume all coupling constants (J values) are equal, which is not always true for neighboring protons. What splitting pattern results when a proton is split by two non-equivalent protons with different J values? A doublet of doublets is observed, resulting in four peaks with a 1:1:1:1 ratio. How do you determine the spacing for each split in a tree diagram? The spacing is determined by the J value, with each split corresponding to the magnitude of the coupling constant in hertz. What happens to the peak pattern if the two J values are the same for a proton split by two neighbors? The peaks overlap in the middle, resulting in a triplet with a 1:2:1 ratio. What is the general approach to drawing a tree diagram for a proton split by multiple protons with different J values? Start with a singlet, split by the largest J value, then split each resulting peak by the next largest J value, and so on. What is the peak ratio for a doublet of doublets when no peaks overlap? The ratio is 1:1:1:1. What does the term 'doublet of doublets' mean in NMR spectroscopy? It means a signal is first split into a doublet by one proton, and each of those is further split into a doublet by another proton with a different J value. How would you handle a situation where a proton is split by three different protons with three different J values? You would continue the tree diagram, splitting each peak by the next J value, resulting in even more complex patterns. Why is it not necessary to remember the exact name of a complex splitting pattern if you can draw the tree diagram correctly? Because drawing the tree diagram accurately will give you the correct peak ratios and pattern, which is what matters most. What is the main limitation of using Pascal's triangle for predicting NMR splitting patterns? Pascal's triangle only works when all coupling constants are equal. If a proton is split by two neighbors with J values of 16 Hz and 10 Hz, how many peaks will appear and what will their ratio be? There will be four peaks with a 1:1:1:1 ratio, forming a doublet of doublets. What is the most important aspect of drawing tree diagrams for NMR splitting? The most important part is to get the correct peak ratios and pattern by applying the J values in the right order.
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Complex Tree Diagrams quiz
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