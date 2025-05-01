Why is it important to use tree diagrams when multiple J values are involved in NMR splitting? Tree diagrams allow you to accurately predict splitting patterns when neighboring protons have different J values, which the n+1 rule cannot handle.

What is the correct order for applying J values when drawing a tree diagram? Always start with the highest J value (largest coupling constant) and then proceed to lower J values.

What does the n+1 rule predict for a proton split by two equivalent neighboring protons? It predicts a triplet with a 1:2:1 ratio.

Why can the n+1 rule and Pascal's triangle give incorrect predictions in some NMR cases? They assume all coupling constants (J values) are equal, which is not always true for neighboring protons.

What splitting pattern results when a proton is split by two non-equivalent protons with different J values? A doublet of doublets is observed, resulting in four peaks with a 1:1:1:1 ratio.

How do you determine the spacing for each split in a tree diagram? The spacing is determined by the J value, with each split corresponding to the magnitude of the coupling constant in hertz.