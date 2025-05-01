Spin Splitting Interaction where neighboring protons influence each other's NMR signals, revealing spatial relationships between protons.

Spin-Spin Coupling Magnetic interaction between non-equivalent protons, causing the splitting of NMR peaks into multiple components.

J Coupling Quantitative measure of the interaction strength between coupled protons, often discussed with tree diagrams for complex analysis.

Multiplicity Pattern of peak splitting in NMR spectra, determined by the number of adjacent non-equivalent protons.

N + 1 Rule Guideline stating that a proton with n adjacent non-equivalent protons will appear as a multiplet with n+1 peaks.

Pascal's Triangle Mathematical tool used to predict the relative intensities of split NMR peaks for different multiplicities.