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Spin Splitting Interaction where neighboring protons influence each other's NMR signals, revealing spatial relationships between protons. Spin-Spin Coupling Magnetic interaction between non-equivalent protons, causing the splitting of NMR peaks into multiple components. J Coupling Quantitative measure of the interaction strength between coupled protons, often discussed with tree diagrams for complex analysis. Multiplicity Pattern of peak splitting in NMR spectra, determined by the number of adjacent non-equivalent protons. N + 1 Rule Guideline stating that a proton with n adjacent non-equivalent protons will appear as a multiplet with n+1 peaks. Pascal's Triangle Mathematical tool used to predict the relative intensities of split NMR peaks for different multiplicities. Singlet NMR signal appearing as a single peak, indicating no adjacent non-equivalent protons. Triplet NMR signal split into three peaks with intensity ratio 1:2:1, arising from two adjacent non-equivalent protons. Quartet NMR signal split into four peaks with intensity ratio 1:3:3:1, due to three adjacent non-equivalent protons. Quintet NMR signal split into five peaks with intensity ratio 1:4:6:4:1, resulting from four adjacent non-equivalent protons. Heteroatom Non-carbon atom such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur, which blocks spin splitting across its position in a molecule. Adjacent Proton Hydrogen atom located on a neighboring carbon, influencing the splitting pattern of a target proton in NMR. Non-Equivalent Proton Hydrogen atom in a distinct chemical environment, leading to unique NMR signals and splitting patterns. Tree Diagram Visual representation used to map out complex splitting patterns when multiple coupling interactions are present.
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule definitions
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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting (N + 1) Rule
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