What is spin splitting in proton NMR also known as? Spin splitting is also known as spin-spin coupling, J coupling, or multiplicity.

What does the 'n' represent in the n+1 rule for NMR spin splitting? 'n' represents the number of non-equivalent adjacent protons to the proton being analyzed.

According to the n+1 rule, what splitting pattern results when n = 0? When n = 0, the splitting pattern is a singlet, which appears as a single peak.

What splitting pattern do you expect when a proton has two non-equivalent adjacent protons? You would expect a triplet, which consists of three peaks.

How does Pascal's Triangle relate to NMR spin splitting? Pascal's Triangle predicts the relative heights of the peaks in a splitting pattern.

What is the splitting pattern for n = 3 according to the n+1 rule? For n = 3, the splitting pattern is a quartet, which has four peaks.