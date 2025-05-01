What splitting pattern combination in 1H NMR is characteristic of an ethyl group? A triplet and a quartet appearing together indicate the presence of an ethyl group (CH2-CH3).

What does a pair of triplets in a 1H NMR spectrum suggest about the molecular structure? Dual triplets suggest the presence of an ethylene group, where two CH2 groups split each other.

Which splitting pattern is highly indicative of an isopropyl group in 1H NMR? A doublet and a septet together strongly indicate an isopropyl group.

What does the presence of multiple singlets in a 1H NMR spectrum typically indicate? Multiple singlets suggest hydrogens not being split, often due to quaternary carbons or heteroatoms.

Why does an ethyl group produce both a triplet and a quartet in its NMR spectrum? The CH2 splits the CH3 into a triplet, and the CH3 splits the CH2 into a quartet due to the n+1 rule.

How many hydrogens split the central hydrogen in an isopropyl group, and what pattern does this create? Six hydrogens split the central hydrogen, resulting in a septet.