Spin Splitting Interaction between neighboring protons causing NMR signals to split into multiple peaks, revealing proton environments.

J Value Numerical measure, in hertz, of the coupling interaction between protons, determining the distance between split NMR peaks.

Coupling Constant Frequency difference between split NMR peaks, reflecting the strength of proton-proton interactions.

Vicinal Protons Non-equivalent protons on adjacent carbons, typically showing coupling constants of 6–8 Hz in NMR spectra.

Cis Protons Protons separated by a cis double bond, usually exhibiting coupling constants between 7–12 Hz.

Trans Protons Protons across a trans double bond, generally displaying coupling constants in the 13–18 Hz range.