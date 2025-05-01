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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams definitions

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  • Spin Splitting
    Interaction between neighboring protons causing NMR signals to split into multiple peaks, revealing proton environments.
  • J Value
    Numerical measure, in hertz, of the coupling interaction between protons, determining the distance between split NMR peaks.
  • Coupling Constant
    Frequency difference between split NMR peaks, reflecting the strength of proton-proton interactions.
  • Vicinal Protons
    Non-equivalent protons on adjacent carbons, typically showing coupling constants of 6–8 Hz in NMR spectra.
  • Cis Protons
    Protons separated by a cis double bond, usually exhibiting coupling constants between 7–12 Hz.
  • Trans Protons
    Protons across a trans double bond, generally displaying coupling constants in the 13–18 Hz range.
  • Pascal's Triangle
    Mathematical tool predicting NMR splitting ratios when all coupling constants are identical.
  • Tree Diagram
    Visual method for mapping complex NMR splitting patterns, especially when multiple coupling constants are involved.
  • n+1 Rule
    Guideline stating that a proton split by n equivalent neighbors produces n+1 peaks in its NMR signal.
  • Quartet
    NMR splitting pattern with four peaks, typically showing a 1:3:3:1 intensity ratio.
  • Doublet
    NMR pattern with two peaks, resulting from splitting by one neighboring proton.
  • Triplet
    NMR pattern with three peaks, usually in a 1:2:1 ratio, from splitting by two equivalent protons.
  • Homotopic Protons
    Protons in identical chemical environments, leading to identical coupling constants in NMR splitting.
  • Singlet
    Single NMR peak, indicating no splitting due to absence of neighboring non-equivalent protons.