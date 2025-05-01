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Spin Splitting Interaction between neighboring protons causing NMR signals to split into multiple peaks, revealing proton environments. J Value Numerical measure, in hertz, of the coupling interaction between protons, determining the distance between split NMR peaks. Coupling Constant Frequency difference between split NMR peaks, reflecting the strength of proton-proton interactions. Vicinal Protons Non-equivalent protons on adjacent carbons, typically showing coupling constants of 6–8 Hz in NMR spectra. Cis Protons Protons separated by a cis double bond, usually exhibiting coupling constants between 7–12 Hz. Trans Protons Protons across a trans double bond, generally displaying coupling constants in the 13–18 Hz range. Pascal's Triangle Mathematical tool predicting NMR splitting ratios when all coupling constants are identical. Tree Diagram Visual method for mapping complex NMR splitting patterns, especially when multiple coupling constants are involved. n+1 Rule Guideline stating that a proton split by n equivalent neighbors produces n+1 peaks in its NMR signal. Quartet NMR splitting pattern with four peaks, typically showing a 1:3:3:1 intensity ratio. Doublet NMR pattern with two peaks, resulting from splitting by one neighboring proton. Triplet NMR pattern with three peaks, usually in a 1:2:1 ratio, from splitting by two equivalent protons. Homotopic Protons Protons in identical chemical environments, leading to identical coupling constants in NMR splitting. Singlet Single NMR peak, indicating no splitting due to absence of neighboring non-equivalent protons.
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1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
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