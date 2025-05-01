What is a coupling constant (J value) in 1H NMR spectroscopy? A coupling constant (J value) quantifies the interaction between protons, measured in hertz (Hz). It describes how much one proton affects the splitting of another.

What are typical J values for vicinal, cis, and trans protons? Vicinal protons have J values of 6–8 Hz, cis protons 7–12 Hz, and trans protons 13–18 Hz. These are the most common coupling constants reviewed.

When does Pascal's Triangle accurately predict splitting patterns in NMR? Pascal's Triangle works when all J values involved in the splitting are the same. It fails when multiple, different J values are present.

Why is Pascal's Triangle not reliable when multiple J values are involved? Because different J values cause uneven splitting, Pascal's Triangle gives incorrect predictions. The resulting shapes are not the simple ratios it predicts.

What tool is used to visualize splitting when multiple J values are present? Tree diagrams are used to visualize proton splitting when different J values are involved. They provide a more accurate representation of the resulting split.

What does the n+1 rule predict in NMR splitting? The n+1 rule predicts the number of peaks in a splitting pattern based on the number of adjacent protons. For n adjacent protons, you get n+1 peaks.