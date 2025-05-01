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What is a coupling constant (J value) in 1H NMR spectroscopy? A coupling constant (J value) quantifies the interaction between protons, measured in hertz (Hz). It describes how much one proton affects the splitting of another. What are typical J values for vicinal, cis, and trans protons? Vicinal protons have J values of 6–8 Hz, cis protons 7–12 Hz, and trans protons 13–18 Hz. These are the most common coupling constants reviewed. When does Pascal's Triangle accurately predict splitting patterns in NMR? Pascal's Triangle works when all J values involved in the splitting are the same. It fails when multiple, different J values are present. Why is Pascal's Triangle not reliable when multiple J values are involved? Because different J values cause uneven splitting, Pascal's Triangle gives incorrect predictions. The resulting shapes are not the simple ratios it predicts. What tool is used to visualize splitting when multiple J values are present? Tree diagrams are used to visualize proton splitting when different J values are involved. They provide a more accurate representation of the resulting split. What does the n+1 rule predict in NMR splitting? The n+1 rule predicts the number of peaks in a splitting pattern based on the number of adjacent protons. For n adjacent protons, you get n+1 peaks. In what situation is a tree diagram unnecessary for predicting NMR splitting? A tree diagram is unnecessary when all J values are the same. In this case, Pascal's Triangle and the n+1 rule are sufficient. What is the predicted shape and ratio for a quartet according to Pascal's Triangle? A quartet has a ratio of 1:3:3:1. This shape is predicted when three equivalent protons split a target proton. How does a tree diagram confirm the predicted quartet shape in a simple case? By sequentially splitting the singlet with each equivalent proton, the tree diagram shows merging lines and ratios matching Pascal's Triangle. The final ratio is 1:3:3:1, confirming a quartet. What happens to the splitting pattern when protons have different J values? The splitting pattern becomes more complex and cannot be predicted by Pascal's Triangle. Tree diagrams must be used to visualize the actual pattern. Why might a professor require you to learn tree diagrams in NMR? Tree diagrams are needed when splitting involves protons with different J values. They help visualize and predict complex splitting patterns. What is the first step in drawing a tree diagram for NMR splitting? Start with a singlet representing the unsplit proton. Then, split it sequentially according to the coupling constants involved. How do merged lines in a tree diagram affect the peak ratios? Merged lines increase the amplitude of the resulting peak, leading to ratios like 1:2:1 for a triplet. This reflects the number of overlapping splits. What is the significance of the distance between splits in a tree diagram? The distance between splits corresponds to the J value (in Hz) for each coupling. It shows how far apart the peaks are in the spectrum. When should you consult your professor about learning specific J values or tree diagrams? If your professor mentions J values or tree diagrams, ask if you need to know them for exams. Otherwise, focus on the simpler methods unless instructed.
1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams quiz
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