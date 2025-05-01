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Acetal A compound with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, formed from carbonyls and alcohols via acid-catalyzed mechanism. Hemiacetal An intermediate with one OH and one OR group on the same carbon, formed during the reaction of a carbonyl with an alcohol. Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the starting point for acetal formation. Diol A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, used to create cyclic acetals by linking to a carbonyl. Cyclic Acetal A ring structure formed when a diol reacts with a carbonyl, resulting in two OR groups on adjacent carbons. Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, increasing its electrophilicity and enabling nucleophilic attack. Nucleophilic Addition A step where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, forming a new bond and progressing the acetal mechanism. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from a molecule, often restoring neutrality after a nucleophilic addition. Hydrolysis A reaction where water breaks an acetal back into its original carbonyl and alcohol components under acidic conditions. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, explaining increased electrophilicity in intermediates. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as water in acetal formation. Equilibrium A state where forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, relevant to the reversible nature of acetal formation. Catalytic Acid A proton donor that accelerates the conversion of carbonyls to acetals without being consumed in the reaction. Tetrahedral Carbon A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, formed as an intermediate during nucleophilic addition steps.
Acetal definitions
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