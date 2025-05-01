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Acetal definitions

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  • Acetal
    A compound with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, formed from carbonyls and alcohols via acid-catalyzed mechanism.
  • Hemiacetal
    An intermediate with one OH and one OR group on the same carbon, formed during the reaction of a carbonyl with an alcohol.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the starting point for acetal formation.
  • Diol
    A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, used to create cyclic acetals by linking to a carbonyl.
  • Cyclic Acetal
    A ring structure formed when a diol reacts with a carbonyl, resulting in two OR groups on adjacent carbons.
  • Protonation
    The addition of a proton to a molecule, increasing its electrophilicity and enabling nucleophilic attack.
  • Nucleophilic Addition
    A step where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, forming a new bond and progressing the acetal mechanism.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, often restoring neutrality after a nucleophilic addition.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction where water breaks an acetal back into its original carbonyl and alcohol components under acidic conditions.
  • Resonance Structure
    An alternative Lewis structure showing electron delocalization, explaining increased electrophilicity in intermediates.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as water in acetal formation.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where forward and reverse reactions occur at equal rates, relevant to the reversible nature of acetal formation.
  • Catalytic Acid
    A proton donor that accelerates the conversion of carbonyls to acetals without being consumed in the reaction.
  • Tetrahedral Carbon
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, formed as an intermediate during nucleophilic addition steps.