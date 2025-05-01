Acetal A compound with two OR groups attached to the same carbon, formed from carbonyls and alcohols via acid-catalyzed mechanism.

Hemiacetal An intermediate with one OH and one OR group on the same carbon, formed during the reaction of a carbonyl with an alcohol.

Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, serving as the starting point for acetal formation.

Diol A molecule containing two hydroxyl groups, used to create cyclic acetals by linking to a carbonyl.

Cyclic Acetal A ring structure formed when a diol reacts with a carbonyl, resulting in two OR groups on adjacent carbons.

Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, increasing its electrophilicity and enabling nucleophilic attack.