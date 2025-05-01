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Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis definitions

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  • Acetoacetic Ester
    A beta-keto ester commonly used as a starting material for synthesizing substituted ketones via enolate chemistry.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon, serving as a nucleophile in alkylation reactions.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from the most acidic hydrogen, typically at the alpha position, to generate a reactive intermediate.
  • Alkylation
    A process where an alkyl group is introduced to the alpha carbon through reaction with an alkyl halide.
  • Dialkylation
    A sequence involving two rounds of base and alkyl halide addition, resulting in two alkyl groups on the alpha carbon.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The central carbon atom adjacent to the carbonyl group, where most substitutions and ring formations occur.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, used as an electrophile in substitution reactions.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction step involving water and acid, converting esters into carboxylic acids as part of the synthesis sequence.
  • Decarboxylation
    A thermal process that removes a carboxyl group as carbon dioxide, finalizing the transformation to a ketone.
  • Cycloalkylation
    A ring-forming reaction using a dihalide, where the ring size equals the dihalide chain length plus one.
  • Dihalide
    A molecule containing two halogen atoms, enabling ring closure when both ends react with the same nucleophile.
  • Acylation
    A substitution where an acyl group is introduced, typically by attacking an acyl halide followed by hydrolysis and heating.
  • Methylene Carbon
    A carbon atom bonded to two hydrogens between two functional groups, often the site of enolate formation.
  • Sulfonyl Group
    A functional group formed after nucleophilic substitution and subsequent hydrolysis and heating, containing sulfur and oxygen atoms.
  • Ether
    A compound with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, sometimes used as a reactant or product in synthesis.