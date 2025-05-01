Acetoacetic Ester A beta-keto ester commonly used as a starting material for synthesizing substituted ketones via enolate chemistry.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon, serving as a nucleophile in alkylation reactions.

Deprotonation The removal of a proton from the most acidic hydrogen, typically at the alpha position, to generate a reactive intermediate.

Alkylation A process where an alkyl group is introduced to the alpha carbon through reaction with an alkyl halide.

Dialkylation A sequence involving two rounds of base and alkyl halide addition, resulting in two alkyl groups on the alpha carbon.

Alpha Carbon The central carbon atom adjacent to the carbonyl group, where most substitutions and ring formations occur.