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Acetoacetic Ester A beta-keto ester commonly used as a starting material for synthesizing substituted ketones via enolate chemistry. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon, serving as a nucleophile in alkylation reactions. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from the most acidic hydrogen, typically at the alpha position, to generate a reactive intermediate. Alkylation A process where an alkyl group is introduced to the alpha carbon through reaction with an alkyl halide. Dialkylation A sequence involving two rounds of base and alkyl halide addition, resulting in two alkyl groups on the alpha carbon. Alpha Carbon The central carbon atom adjacent to the carbonyl group, where most substitutions and ring formations occur. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, used as an electrophile in substitution reactions. Hydrolysis A reaction step involving water and acid, converting esters into carboxylic acids as part of the synthesis sequence. Decarboxylation A thermal process that removes a carboxyl group as carbon dioxide, finalizing the transformation to a ketone. Cycloalkylation A ring-forming reaction using a dihalide, where the ring size equals the dihalide chain length plus one. Dihalide A molecule containing two halogen atoms, enabling ring closure when both ends react with the same nucleophile. Acylation A substitution where an acyl group is introduced, typically by attacking an acyl halide followed by hydrolysis and heating. Methylene Carbon A carbon atom bonded to two hydrogens between two functional groups, often the site of enolate formation. Sulfonyl Group A functional group formed after nucleophilic substitution and subsequent hydrolysis and heating, containing sulfur and oxygen atoms. Ether A compound with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, sometimes used as a reactant or product in synthesis.
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis definitions
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Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
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