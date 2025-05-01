What is the first step in all acetoacetic ester synthesis reactions? The first step is deprotonation to form an enolate at the most acidic hydrogen.

Why is the enolate formed at the methylene carbon in acetoacetic ester synthesis? Because the hydrogens on the methylene carbon are the most acidic and easiest to remove.

What happens when an enolate reacts with an alkyl halide in acetoacetic ester synthesis? The enolate undergoes alkylation, attaching an alkyl group to the alpha carbon.

How can you achieve dialkylation in acetoacetic ester synthesis? By sequentially adding base and alkyl halide twice, removing both alpha hydrogens and adding two alkyl groups.

Why can't you add two equivalents of base at the same time for dialkylation? Because the process requires sequential deprotonation and alkylation, not simultaneous reactions.

What two steps are always assumed at the end of acetoacetic ester synthesis reactions? Hydrolysis (with H3O+) and decarboxylation (with heat) are always performed at the end.