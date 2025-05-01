Back
What is the first step in all acetoacetic ester synthesis reactions? The first step is deprotonation to form an enolate at the most acidic hydrogen. Why is the enolate formed at the methylene carbon in acetoacetic ester synthesis? Because the hydrogens on the methylene carbon are the most acidic and easiest to remove. What happens when an enolate reacts with an alkyl halide in acetoacetic ester synthesis? The enolate undergoes alkylation, attaching an alkyl group to the alpha carbon. How can you achieve dialkylation in acetoacetic ester synthesis? By sequentially adding base and alkyl halide twice, removing both alpha hydrogens and adding two alkyl groups. Why can't you add two equivalents of base at the same time for dialkylation? Because the process requires sequential deprotonation and alkylation, not simultaneous reactions. What two steps are always assumed at the end of acetoacetic ester synthesis reactions? Hydrolysis (with H3O+) and decarboxylation (with heat) are always performed at the end. Why are hydrolysis and decarboxylation steps often not shown in reaction schemes? Because they are standard steps that occur in every reaction, so they are assumed to save space. What is cycloalkylation in the context of acetoacetic ester synthesis? Cycloalkylation is the formation of a ring structure by reacting with a terminal alkyl dihalide. How do you determine the size of the ring formed during cycloalkylation? The ring size is n+1, where n is the number of carbons in the dihalide chain. What product results from reacting acetoacetic ester with a 3-carbon dihalide? A four-membered ring is formed, with three carbons from the dihalide and one from the alpha carbon. What is the outcome of reacting an enolate with an acyl chloride in acetoacetic ester synthesis? The enolate attacks the acyl chloride, forming an acyl group after hydrolysis and heating. What is the role of H3O+ and heat in the final steps of acetoacetic ester synthesis? H3O+ hydrolyzes the ester, and heat causes decarboxylation, removing a CO2 group. Why is it important to practice problems in acetoacetic ester synthesis? Because applying the concepts helps reinforce understanding and reveals how the reactions work in sequence. What is the structure of the molecule BrCH2CH2OCH2CH2Br as described in the lesson? It is an ether with two bromoethyl groups attached to an oxygen atom in the middle. What general strategy should you use to solve multi-step acetoacetic ester synthesis problems? Focus on the sequence of deprotonation, alkylation, and the standard hydrolysis and decarboxylation steps, rather than detailed mechanisms.
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Acetoacetic Ester Synthesis
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
3 problems
Topic
Laura
Malonic Ester Synthesis
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny