Acid Base Equilibrium quiz Flashcards

No, Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is not maintained if there is selection because selection alters allele frequencies.

Is Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium maintained if there is selection?

Scientists use Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium as a null model to study genetic variation and evolutionary processes in populations.

The question is incomplete; it requires specific data or context to determine if the results support hypothesis (1).

Which of the following is true of enzyme phosphorylation? A) It always activates enzymes. B) It can either activate or deactivate enzymes. C) It only occurs in prokaryotes. D) It is irreversible.

B) It can either activate or deactivate enzymes.