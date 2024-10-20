Acid Base Equilibrium quiz Flashcards
Acid Base Equilibrium quiz
- Is Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium maintained if there is selection?No, Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is not maintained if there is selection because selection alters allele frequencies.
- Why do scientists use Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?Scientists use Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium as a null model to study genetic variation and evolutionary processes in populations.
- Do the results support hypothesis (1)?The question is incomplete; it requires specific data or context to determine if the results support hypothesis (1).
- Which of the following is true of enzyme phosphorylation? A) It always activates enzymes. B) It can either activate or deactivate enzymes. C) It only occurs in prokaryotes. D) It is irreversible.B) It can either activate or deactivate enzymes.
- If the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium is met, what does it imply about a population?It implies that the population is not evolving and allele frequencies remain constant over generations.
- Which of the following conditions is required for Hardy-Weinberg genetic equilibrium? A) Large population size. B) Non-random mating. C) High mutation rate. D) Natural selection.A) Large population size.
- What does a recombination frequency of 50% indicate?A recombination frequency of 50% indicates that the genes are likely on different chromosomes or far apart on the same chromosome.
- If a population is in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium, what can be inferred about its genetic structure?The genetic structure of the population remains stable, with no changes in allele frequencies over time.
- Which condition is observed if a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?The population experiences no mutation, migration, selection, or genetic drift, and mating is random.
- How do you identify the Lewis acid in a reaction?Identify the Lewis acid by looking for a positive charge or a compound with a lower pKa value.