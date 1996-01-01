Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The holy grail of acid-base chemistry is to be able to draw the mechanism and predict the equilibrium for an acid-base reaction. Believe it or not, you’re ready to do this.
STEP 1. Identify the acid and base
STEP 2. Label the conjugate acid and base. Remember:
STEP 3. Compare the acidity/pKa of the acid to the conjugate acid. The equilibrium will favor the side with the weaker acid (arrow towards the highest pKa).
That’s all there is to it! Watch me solve the first example so you can get the hang of it.
The 3 steps for determining the direction of acid and base equilibrium.
Would the following reaction go to the right or left? Label All ALL species. Draw arrows in the correct direction.
Determining Acid/Base Equilibrium
