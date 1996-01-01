STEP 1. Identify the acid and base

Many times charges or a known acid will be present (+) = Acid (–) = Base

If you see no charges, dissociate ALL spectator ions, these are the cations Li + , Na + , K + and Ca +

, Na , K and Ca If both compounds are still neutral, assign the one with the lowest pKa as the acid.

STEP 2. Label the conjugate acid and base. Remember:

Acids LOSE their most acidic proton to become conjugate bases

Bases GAIN a proton to become conjugate acids

STEP 3. Compare the acidity/pKa of the acid to the conjugate acid. The equilibrium will favor the side with the weaker acid (arrow towards the highest pKa).

That’s all there is to it! Watch me solve the first example so you can get the hang of it.