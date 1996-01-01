Acid-Catalyzed Hydration quiz #1 Flashcards

Describe the expected product and key mechanistic features of the acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-methyl-1-butene.
The acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-methyl-1-butene involves adding water (in the presence of an acid like H2SO4) across the double bond to form an alcohol. The reaction proceeds via a carbocation intermediate, which may rearrange to form a more stable carbocation if possible. The product is a Markovnikov alcohol, meaning the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the double bond, while the H attaches to the less substituted carbon. Due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate, the stereochemistry of the product is unknown, and a mixture of chiral products may result.
What is the key intermediate formed during acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes?
The key intermediate is a carbocation. This carbocation can undergo rearrangements to form a more stable species.
How can you distinguish between acid-catalyzed hydration and dehydration reactions when the reagents are the same?
You look at the starting molecule: a double bond indicates hydration, while an alcohol indicates dehydration. The reagents (H2O and acid) are identical for both reactions.
Why is the stereochemistry of the product in acid-catalyzed hydration considered unknown?
The carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar, allowing nucleophilic attack from either side. This leads to a mixture of possible chiral products.
What does a squiggly line represent in the structural depiction of acid-catalyzed hydration products?
A squiggly line indicates unknown stereochemistry at that position. It shows that the product could have multiple stereoisomers.
What is the role of water in the acid-catalyzed hydration mechanism?
Water acts as the nucleophile that attacks the carbocation intermediate. This leads to the formation of an alcohol after deprotonation.
Why is acid-catalyzed hydration classified as a Markovnikov addition reaction?
The OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon due to carbocation stability. This follows Markovnikov's rule for addition reactions.
What are the typical reagents used in acid-catalyzed hydration?
The typical reagents are water (H2O) and a strong acid such as H2SO4. These facilitate the addition of water across the double bond.
What predictable steps occur at the beginning and end of any acid-catalyzed mechanism?
The mechanism always begins with protonation and ends with deprotonation. This ensures regeneration of the acid catalyst.
How does the mechanism of acid-catalyzed hydration compare to hydrohalogenation?
Both mechanisms proceed through a carbocation intermediate and follow similar steps. The main difference is that water acts as the nucleophile in hydration, while a halide ion does in hydrohalogenation.