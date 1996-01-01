Acid-Catalyzed Hydration quiz #1 Flashcards

Describe the expected product and key mechanistic features of the acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-methyl-1-butene.

The acid-catalyzed hydration of 3-methyl-1-butene involves adding water (in the presence of an acid like H2SO4) across the double bond to form an alcohol. The reaction proceeds via a carbocation intermediate, which may rearrange to form a more stable carbocation if possible. The product is a Markovnikov alcohol, meaning the OH group attaches to the more substituted carbon of the double bond, while the H attaches to the less substituted carbon. Due to the planar nature of the carbocation intermediate, the stereochemistry of the product is unknown, and a mixture of chiral products may result.