Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

10. Addition Reactions

Acid-Catalyzed Hydration

Next Topic

This is the first of three ways to add alcohol to a double bond. It is similar to hydrohalogenation in terms of mechanism, however it will require a protonation and deprotonation step since it is acid-catalyzed. 

1

concept

General properties of acid-catalyzed hydration.

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content

This reaction uses the same reagents as acid-catalyzed dehydration, so how do you know which reaction to use? Just look at what you are starting with:

Content

General Reaction:

Content

Note: The squiggly line on the product just means “indeterminate stereochemistry”. We aren’t sure where that –H will add, so we’ll just draw it on a squiggly line. 

2

example

Acid-catalyzed hydration mechanism

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
Content
3
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaction.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.