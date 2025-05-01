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Acid Chloride Nomenclature definitions

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  • Acid Chloride
    A derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom.
  • Common Name
    A naming system based on the corresponding carboxylic acid, modified by replacing 'ic acid' with 'yl chloride.'
  • IUPAC Name
    A systematic naming method using the alkane base, removing 'e' and adding 'oyl chloride' as the suffix.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    The parent compound used as a reference for common naming of acid chlorides.
  • Suffix
    The ending part of a chemical name, such as 'yl chloride' or 'oyl chloride,' indicating functional groups.
  • Propionic Acid
    A three-carbon carboxylic acid serving as the basis for naming its corresponding acid chloride.
  • Propanyl Chloride
    The common name for the acid chloride derived from propionic acid by replacing 'ic acid' with 'yl chloride.'
  • Propane
    A three-carbon alkane used as the root for IUPAC naming of its acid chloride derivative.
  • Propanoyl Chloride
    The IUPAC name for the acid chloride derived from propane by removing 'e' and adding 'oyl chloride.'
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon chain serving as the base for IUPAC naming of acid chlorides.
  • Alkyl Chloride
    A term used in common naming, indicating a chloride attached to an alkyl group derived from a carboxylic acid.
  • Alkanoyl Chloride
    A general IUPAC term for acid chlorides, formed by adding 'oyl chloride' to the alkane root.
  • Naming Convention
    A set of systematic rules followed to assign names to acid chlorides based on structure.