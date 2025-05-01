Acid Chloride A derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom.

Common Name A naming system based on the corresponding carboxylic acid, modified by replacing 'ic acid' with 'yl chloride.'

IUPAC Name A systematic naming method using the alkane base, removing 'e' and adding 'oyl chloride' as the suffix.

Carboxylic Acid The parent compound used as a reference for common naming of acid chlorides.

Suffix The ending part of a chemical name, such as 'yl chloride' or 'oyl chloride,' indicating functional groups.

Propionic Acid A three-carbon carboxylic acid serving as the basis for naming its corresponding acid chloride.