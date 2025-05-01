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Acid Chloride A derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom. Common Name A naming system based on the corresponding carboxylic acid, modified by replacing 'ic acid' with 'yl chloride.' IUPAC Name A systematic naming method using the alkane base, removing 'e' and adding 'oyl chloride' as the suffix. Carboxylic Acid The parent compound used as a reference for common naming of acid chlorides. Suffix The ending part of a chemical name, such as 'yl chloride' or 'oyl chloride,' indicating functional groups. Propionic Acid A three-carbon carboxylic acid serving as the basis for naming its corresponding acid chloride. Propanyl Chloride The common name for the acid chloride derived from propionic acid by replacing 'ic acid' with 'yl chloride.' Propane A three-carbon alkane used as the root for IUPAC naming of its acid chloride derivative. Propanoyl Chloride The IUPAC name for the acid chloride derived from propane by removing 'e' and adding 'oyl chloride.' Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon chain serving as the base for IUPAC naming of acid chlorides. Alkyl Chloride A term used in common naming, indicating a chloride attached to an alkyl group derived from a carboxylic acid. Alkanoyl Chloride A general IUPAC term for acid chlorides, formed by adding 'oyl chloride' to the alkane root. Naming Convention A set of systematic rules followed to assign names to acid chlorides based on structure.
Acid Chloride Nomenclature definitions
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Acid Chloride Nomenclature
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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Naming Anhydrides
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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