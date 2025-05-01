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What is the first step in assigning a common name to an acid chloride? Start with the name of the corresponding carboxylic acid. How do you modify the carboxylic acid name to get the common name for an acid chloride? Replace the 'ic acid' ending with 'yl chloride.' What is the common name for the acid chloride derived from propionic acid? Propanyl chloride. In IUPAC nomenclature, what is the base name for a three-carbon acid chloride? Propane. How do you form the IUPAC name for an acid chloride from the alkane name? Remove the 'e' from the alkane and add 'oyl chloride' as the suffix. What is the IUPAC name for the acid chloride with a three-carbon chain? Propanoyl chloride. What suffix is used in the common name of an acid chloride? 'yl chloride' is used as the suffix. What suffix is used in the IUPAC name of an acid chloride? 'oyl chloride' is used as the suffix. How does the common name method for acid chlorides relate to carboxylic acids? It imagines the acid chloride as its corresponding carboxylic acid and modifies the ending. What is the key difference between the common and IUPAC naming of acid chlorides? The common name is based on the carboxylic acid, while the IUPAC name is based on the alkane. What do you erase from the alkane name to form the IUPAC name for an acid chloride? You erase the final 'e' from the alkane name. What is the general formula for the common name of an acid chloride? Alkyl chloride. What is the general formula for the IUPAC name of an acid chloride? Alkanoyl chloride. Why is it important to distinguish between common and IUPAC names for acid chlorides? Because the naming conventions and suffixes differ, which can affect communication and understanding. What mnemonic can help you remember the IUPAC suffix for acid chlorides? The suffix 'oyl chloride' sounds like 'motor oil,' which can help you remember it.
Acid Chloride Nomenclature quiz
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