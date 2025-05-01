What is the first step in assigning a common name to an acid chloride? Start with the name of the corresponding carboxylic acid.

How do you modify the carboxylic acid name to get the common name for an acid chloride? Replace the 'ic acid' ending with 'yl chloride.'

What is the common name for the acid chloride derived from propionic acid? Propanyl chloride.

In IUPAC nomenclature, what is the base name for a three-carbon acid chloride? Propane.

How do you form the IUPAC name for an acid chloride from the alkane name? Remove the 'e' from the alkane and add 'oyl chloride' as the suffix.

What is the IUPAC name for the acid chloride with a three-carbon chain? Propanoyl chloride.