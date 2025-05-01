Aromaticity A property granting exceptional stability to cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons following specific electron count rules.

pKa A numerical value indicating the strength of an acid; lower values correspond to stronger acids and easier proton donation.

Conjugate Base A species formed when an acid donates a proton, whose stability often determines the original acid's strength.

Cyclopentadiene A five-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes highly acidic due to aromatic stabilization upon proton loss.

Cycloheptatriene A seven-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes extremely non-acidic because its conjugate base is anti-aromatic.

Benzene A prototypical aromatic hydrocarbon with very low acidity, characterized by a high pKa and stable aromatic structure.