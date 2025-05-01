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Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions

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  • Aromaticity
    A property granting exceptional stability to cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons following specific electron count rules.
  • pKa
    A numerical value indicating the strength of an acid; lower values correspond to stronger acids and easier proton donation.
  • Conjugate Base
    A species formed when an acid donates a proton, whose stability often determines the original acid's strength.
  • Cyclopentadiene
    A five-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes highly acidic due to aromatic stabilization upon proton loss.
  • Cycloheptatriene
    A seven-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes extremely non-acidic because its conjugate base is anti-aromatic.
  • Benzene
    A prototypical aromatic hydrocarbon with very low acidity, characterized by a high pKa and stable aromatic structure.
  • Proton Donor
    A molecule or ion capable of releasing a hydrogen ion, with effectiveness influenced by resulting conjugate base stability.
  • Anti-aromaticity
    A destabilizing property of cyclic molecules with certain electron counts, leading to high energy and low acidity.
  • Huckel's Rule
    A guideline stating that aromatic stability arises in planar rings with 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is an integer.
  • Carbanion
    A negatively charged carbon species, whose stability is greatly affected by aromatic or anti-aromatic character.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound composed solely of hydrogen and carbon, whose acidity can vary dramatically with structural changes.
  • Acidity
    A measure of a molecule's tendency to donate a proton, often influenced by the stability of its conjugate base.
  • Base
    A substance capable of accepting a proton, often used to test the acidity of organic molecules.
  • Delocalization
    The spreading of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, contributing to aromatic stability.