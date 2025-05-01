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Aromaticity A property granting exceptional stability to cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons following specific electron count rules. pKa A numerical value indicating the strength of an acid; lower values correspond to stronger acids and easier proton donation. Conjugate Base A species formed when an acid donates a proton, whose stability often determines the original acid's strength. Cyclopentadiene A five-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes highly acidic due to aromatic stabilization upon proton loss. Cycloheptatriene A seven-membered ring hydrocarbon that becomes extremely non-acidic because its conjugate base is anti-aromatic. Benzene A prototypical aromatic hydrocarbon with very low acidity, characterized by a high pKa and stable aromatic structure. Proton Donor A molecule or ion capable of releasing a hydrogen ion, with effectiveness influenced by resulting conjugate base stability. Anti-aromaticity A destabilizing property of cyclic molecules with certain electron counts, leading to high energy and low acidity. Huckel's Rule A guideline stating that aromatic stability arises in planar rings with 4n+2 pi electrons, where n is an integer. Carbanion A negatively charged carbon species, whose stability is greatly affected by aromatic or anti-aromatic character. Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of hydrogen and carbon, whose acidity can vary dramatically with structural changes. Acidity A measure of a molecule's tendency to donate a proton, often influenced by the stability of its conjugate base. Base A substance capable of accepting a proton, often used to test the acidity of organic molecules. Delocalization The spreading of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, contributing to aromatic stability.
Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions
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