What is the typical pKa value of benzene, and what does this indicate about its acidity? Benzene has a pKa of about 44, indicating it is a very weak acid and a poor proton donor.

How can aromaticity influence the acidity of a hydrocarbon? Aromaticity can increase acidity if the molecule becomes aromatic after losing a proton, stabilizing the conjugate base.

What is the pKa of cyclopentadiene, and why is it unusually acidic for a hydrocarbon? Cyclopentadiene has a pKa of 15 because its conjugate base is aromatic and therefore highly stabilized.

Why is the conjugate base of cyclopentadiene especially stable? The conjugate base is aromatic, which provides extra stability due to delocalized electrons.

What happens to cyclopentadiene when a proton is removed? It becomes aromatic, which greatly increases the stability of its conjugate base.

How does the acidity of cyclopentadiene compare to water and alcohols? Cyclopentadiene is more acidic than water and alcohols because its conjugate base is aromatic.